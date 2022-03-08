MongoDB

 By MongoDB, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

"MongoDB delivered exceptional fourth quarter results, highlighted by delivering 85% Atlas revenue growth and surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue.  Our success is being driven by the fact that our modern application data platform dramatically reduces friction in the development process to make it incredibly easy for developers to build compelling applications that create a competitive advantage," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

"We enter fiscal 2023 having established MongoDB as the leading application data platform used to build new and modernize existing applications.  Our strong growth in six and seven figure customers is evidence that customers increasingly view MongoDB as a strategic platform. We are confident in our ability to capitalize on our $70B+ market opportunity and deliver strong growth for the foreseeable future."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $266.5 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022, an increase of 56% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $258.2 million, an increase of 58% year-over-year, and services revenue was $8.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit was $190.7 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022, representing a 72% gross margin, up from a 70% gross margin in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $196.6 million, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin.
  • Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $78.6 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022, compared to a loss of $59.4 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $16.0 million in the year-ago period.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $84.4 million, or $1.26 per share, based on 67.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022. This compares to a net loss of $75.8 million, or $1.25 per share, based on 60.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $6.3 million or $0.09 per share. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $19.9 million or $0.33 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Cash Flow: As of January 31, 2022, MongoDB had $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended January 31, 2022, MongoDB generated $22.3 million of cash from operations, used $3.6 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.9 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to positive free cash flow of $16.8 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $20.7 million in the year-ago period.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $873.8 million for the full year fiscal 2022, an increase of 48% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $842.0 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year, and services revenue was $31.7 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit was $614.3 million for the full year fiscal 2022, representing a 70% gross margin compared to 70% the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $635.0 million, representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin.
  • Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $289.4 million for the full year fiscal 2022, compared to a loss of $209.3 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $24.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $49.6 million in the prior year.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $306.9 million, or $4.75 per share, based on 64.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the full year fiscal 2022. This compares to a net loss of $266.9 million, or $4.53 per share, based on 59.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $38.2 million or $0.59 per share. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $58.1 million or $0.99 per share in the prior year.
  • Cash Flow: During the year ended January 31, 2022, MongoDB generated $7.0 million of cash from operations, used $8.1 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $5.6 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $6.7 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $59.1 million in the prior year.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

  • Released MongoDB 5.2, our latest quarterly product release, which includes improvements to query functionality, enhancements to time series collections, and new capabilities that allow teams to execute more sophisticated analytic queries directly against their live operational and transactional data.
  • Continued momentum in partnerships with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure), resulting in 80%+ growth in deals sourced by the cloud vendors in Q4. We are seeing strong alignment and great field execution in our AWS partnership, especially around larger deals and migrations from on-premise to cloud. Google Cloud is also now featuring MongoDB Atlas in the database portion of their console, further increasing visibility and velocity with developers.
  • Successfully onboarded over 2,000 employees remotely since the pandemic began while maintaining high employee engagement as seen by the selection to Crain's Best Places to Work, Battery Ventures' Top 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For, and Inc Magazine's Best Led Companies list.

First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Based on information as of today, March 8, 2022, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2023. Please note that the guidance provided for the fiscal year 2023 includes additional adjustments to our non-GAAP financial measures with respect to expenses related to stock-based compensation, as discussed further below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue

$263.0 million to $267.0

million

$1,151.0 million to $1,181.0

million

Non-GAAP Loss from

Operations

($5.0) million to ($2.0)

million

($22.0) million to ($7.0)

million

Non-GAAP Net Loss per

Share

($0.12) to ($0.08)

($0.51) to ($0.29)

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to continuing uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and ultimate impact of which is difficult to predict at this time. The situation regarding COVID-19 remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and MongoDB will continue to evaluate its potential impact on its business.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, March 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1-929-526-1599 (international). The access code is 894721. A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44-204-525-0658 (international). The replay conference ID is 446892. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 33,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 240 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023 and MongoDB's ability to capitalize on its market opportunity and deliver strong growth for the foreseeable future and the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MongoDB's business and future operating results. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, our potential customers, the global financial markets and our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. For the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 31, 2022, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share for the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 31, 2022 exclude:

  • stock-based compensation expense;
  • amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;
  • amortization of time-based payments associated with prior acquisitions that were deemed to be post-combination compensation expense for U.S. GAAP purposes; and
  • in the case of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes.

Beginning on February 1, 2022, additional expenses associated with stock-based compensation will be excluded from our non-GAAP measures.  These will include: (i) expenses associated with valuing and exercising stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China and (ii) employer payroll taxes subject to vesting of restricted stock units and performance stock units, as well as exercising of non-qualified stock options. MongoDB believes that such expenses result in variability that is outside the control of the Company and do not reflect ongoing operational performance. For comparative purposes, MongoDB has provided a reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures reflecting the inclusion of these expenses in "expenses associated with stock-based compensation" for the prior eight fiscal quarters beginning February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2022.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Matt Trocchio

MongoDB

communications@mongodb.com

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





January 31,

2022



January 31,

2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents  

$       473,904



$       429,697

Short-term investments  

1,352,019



528,045

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,966 and $6,024 as of

January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

195,383



135,176

Deferred commissions  

63,523



36,619

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

32,573



12,350

Total current assets  

2,117,402



1,141,887

Property and equipment, net  

62,625



62,364

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,745



34,587

Goodwill  

57,775



55,830

Acquired intangible assets, net

20,608



26,275

Deferred tax assets  

1,939



997

Other assets  

147,494



85,555

Total assets  

$    2,449,588



$    1,407,495

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable  

$           5,234



$           4,144

Accrued compensation and benefits  

112,568



70,210

Operating lease liabilities

8,084



2,343

Other accrued liabilities  

48,848



56,440

Deferred revenue  

352,001



221,404

Total current liabilities  

526,735



354,541

Deferred tax liability, non-current  

81



773

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

38,707



39,095

Deferred revenue, non-current  

23,179



16,547

Convertible senior notes, net

1,136,521



937,729

Other liabilities, non-current

57,665



59,129

Total liabilities  

1,782,888



1,407,814

Temporary equity, convertible senior notes



4,714

Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2022

and January 31, 2021; 67,543,731 shares issued and 67,444,360 shares outstanding as of January

31, 2022; 60,997,822 shares issued and 60,898,451 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2021

67



61

Additional paid-in capital  

1,860,514



932,332

Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of January 31, 2022 and

2021

(1,319)



(1,319)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,928)



(704)

Accumulated deficit  

(1,189,634)



(935,403)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

666,700



(5,033)

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$    2,449,588



$    1,407,495

 

 

MONGODB, INC. 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,



Years Ended January 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue:















Subscription  

$         258,225



$         163,946



$         842,047



$         565,349

Services  

8,269



7,053



31,735



25,031

Total revenue  

266,494



170,999



873,782



590,380

Cost of revenue(1):















Subscription  

64,166



42,040



217,901



145,280

Services  

11,632



8,945



41,591



31,796

Total cost of revenue  

75,798



50,985



259,492



177,076

Gross profit  

190,696



120,014



614,290



413,304

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing(1)  

144,263



97,683



471,890



325,100

Research and development(1)  

89,417



55,911



308,820



205,161

General and administrative(1)  

35,635



25,813



122,944



92,347

Total operating expenses  

269,315



179,407



903,654



622,608

Loss from operations  

(78,619)



(59,393)



(289,364)



(209,304)

Other expenses, net  

(4,263)



(14,299)



(13,525)



(53,389)

Loss before provision for income taxes  

(82,882)



(73,692)



(302,889)



(262,693)

Provision for income taxes  

1,566



2,109



3,977



4,251

Net loss  

$          (84,448)



$          (75,801)



$        (306,866)



$        (266,944)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted  

$              (1.26)



$              (1.25)



$              (4.75)



$              (4.53)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

66,972,991



60,497,810



64,563,032



58,984,604





(1)

Includes stock–based compensation expense as follows:





 

 



Three Months Ended January 31,



Years Ended January 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Cost of revenue—subscription  

$                4,065



$                2,462



$               14,387



$                8,970

Cost of revenue—services  

1,852



811



6,325



4,953

Sales and marketing  

27,198



15,878



91,947



54,632

Research and development  

31,108



16,196



104,335



57,611

General and administrative  

9,519



5,922



34,075



23,147

Total stock–based compensation expense  

$               73,742



$               41,269



$             251,069



$             149,313

 

 

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,



Years Ended January 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss  

$          (84,448)



$          (75,801)



$        (306,866)



$        (266,944)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization  

3,682



4,662



13,671



14,177

Stock-based compensation  

73,742



41,269



251,069



149,313

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

844



12,543



4,005



49,120

Amortization of finance right-of-use assets

993



994



3,974



3,975

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets

1,800



1,633



6,810



6,380

Deferred income taxes  

132



(276)



(2,579)



(364)

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

2,562



1,077



7,540



1,460

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,016



586



1,519



(1,329)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable  

(15,385)



(43,476)



(62,277)



(47,633)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

(12,645)



4,577



(19,865)



4,824

Deferred commissions  

(49,923)



(24,462)



(84,742)



(41,623)

Other long-term assets  

524



(977)



233



(1,094)

Accounts payable  

19



473



1,146



1,216

Accrued liabilities  

25,110



15,226



59,248



34,859

Operating lease liabilities

(2,523)



(1,277)



(6,866)



(4,014)

Deferred revenue  

78,743



42,474



137,241



48,239

Other liabilities, non-current

(1,932)



2,110



3,719



6,765

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  

22,311



(18,645)



6,980



(42,673)

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment  

(3,556)



(831)



(8,072)



(11,773)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired





(4,469)



Investment in non-marketable securities

(2,000)





(4,343)



(500)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities  

150,000



200,000



550,000



740,000

Purchases of marketable securities  

(453,008)



(177,809)



(1,385,258)



(990,383)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  

(308,564)



21,360



(852,142)



(262,656)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs





889,184



Payments of issuance costs for convertible senior notes







(4,154)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised

stock options  

2,074



3,202



9,665



17,000

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee

Stock Purchase Plan

12,246



9,560



25,209



18,523

Repurchase of early exercised stock options  







(11)

Principal repayments of finance leases

(1,923)



(1,183)



(5,572)



(4,633)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal





(27,594)



Proceeds from tenant allowance related to build to suit lease







856

Net cash provided by financing activities  

12,397



11,579



890,892



27,581

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  

(384)



646



(1,532)



1,264

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

(274,240)



14,940



44,198



(276,484)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  

748,660



415,282



430,222



706,706

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period  

$         474,420



$         430,222



$         474,420



$         430,222

 

 

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended January 31,



Years Ended January 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:















Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$      190,696



$      120,014



$      614,290



$      413,304

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis

72%



70%



70%



70%

Add back:















Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Subscription

4,065



2,462



14,387



8,970

Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of Revenue—Services

1,852



811



6,325



4,953

Non-GAAP gross profit

$      196,613



$      123,287



$      635,002



$      427,227

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)

74%



72%



73%



72%

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:















Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$      144,263



$        97,683



$      471,890



$      325,100

Less:















Stock-based compensation expense

27,198



15,878



91,947



54,632

Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions

760



760



3,040



3,044

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$      116,305



$        81,045



$      376,903



$      267,424

















Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$        89,417



$        55,911



$      308,820



$      205,161

Less:















Stock-based compensation expense

31,108



16,196



104,335



57,611

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

2,782



1,365



10,527



7,366

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$        55,527



$        38,350



$      193,958



$      140,184

















General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$        35,635



$        25,813



$      122,944



$        92,347

Less:















Stock-based compensation expense

9,519



5,922



34,075



23,147

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$        26,116



$        19,891



$        88,869



$        69,200

















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations:















Loss from operations on a GAAP basis

$      (78,619)



$      (59,393)



$    (289,364)



$    (209,304)

Add back:















Stock-based compensation expense

73,742



41,269



251,069



149,313

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination

compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

3,542



2,125



13,567



10,410

Non-GAAP loss from operations

$        (1,335)



$      (15,999)



$      (24,728)



$      (49,581)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:















Net loss on a GAAP basis

$      (84,448)



$      (75,801)



$    (306,866)



$    (266,944)

Add back:















Stock-based compensation expense

73,742



41,269



251,069



149,313

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination

compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

3,542



2,125



13,567



10,410

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to

convertible senior notes

844



12,543



4,005



49,120

Non-GAAP net loss

$        (6,320)



$      (19,864)



$      (38,225)



$      (58,101)

















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:















Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis

$          (1.26)



$          (1.25)



$          (4.75)



$          (4.53)

Add back:















Stock-based compensation expense

1.11



0.68



3.89



2.53

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

0.05



0.03



0.21



0.18

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes

0.01



0.21



0.06



0.83

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$          (0.09)



$          (0.33)



$          (0.59)



$          (0.99)

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended January 31,



Years Ended January 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  

$           22,311



$          (18,645)



$             6,980



$          (42,673)

Capital expenditures  

(3,556)



(831)



(8,072)



(11,773)

Principal repayments of finance leases

(1,923)



(1,183)



(5,572)



(4,633)

Capitalized software 







Free cash flow  

$           16,832



$          (20,659)



$            (6,664)



$          (59,079)

 

 

MONGODB, INC.

CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS



The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:







1/31/2020



4/30/2020



7/31/2020



10/31/2020



1/31/2021



4/30/2021



7/31/2021



10/31/2021



1/31/2022

Total Customers

17,000+



18,400+



20,200+



22,600+



24,800+



26,800+



29,000+



31,000+



33,000+

Direct Sales Customers(a)

2,000+



2,200+



2,500+



2,800+



3,000+



3,300+



3,600+



3,900+



4,400+

MongoDB Atlas Customers

15,400+



16,800+



18,800+



21,100+



23,300+



25,300+



27,500+



29,500+



31,500+

Customers over $100K(b)

751



780



819



898



975



1,057



1,126



1,201



1,307









































(a)

Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

(b)

Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR

includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales

Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions

or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products,

assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services.

 

 

MONGODB, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION



The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



1/31/2020



4/30/2020



7/31/2020



10/31/2020



1/31/2021



4/30/2021



7/31/2021



10/31/2021



1/31/2022

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced: % of Subscription Revenue

48%



49%



45%



43%



41%



40%



36%



34%



33%

Direct Sales Customers(a) Revenue: % of Subscription Revenue

79%



79%



81%



82%



83%



84%



84%



85%



86%





(a)

Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

 

 

MONGODB, INC.

UPDATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



January 31, 2022



October 31, 2021



July 31, 2021



April 30, 2021



January 31, 2021



October 31, 2020



July 31, 2020



April 30, 2020

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:































Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$  190,696



$  158,429



$  138,045



$  127,120



$  120,014



$  104,661



$   95,977



$   92,652

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis

72%



70%



69%



70%



70%



69%



69%



71%

Add back:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue—Subscription

4,720



4,226



3,626



3,243



2,985



2,579



2,429



1,944

Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue—Services

1,493



3,441



2,341



1,156



2,509



1,643



2,370



1,319

Non-GAAP gross profit

$  196,909



$  166,096



$  144,012



$  131,519



$  125,508



$  108,883



$  100,776



$   95,915

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)

74%



73%



72%



72%



73%



72%



73%



74%

































Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:































Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$  144,263



$  120,360



$  109,377



$   97,890



$   97,683



$   83,214



$   75,078



$   69,125

Less:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

34,211



29,219



24,468



21,684



20,511



16,717



15,942



12,599

Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions

760



760



760



760



760



760



760



764

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$  109,292



$   90,381



$   84,149



$   75,446



$   76,412



$   65,737



$   58,376



$   55,762

































Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$   89,417



$   82,256



$   72,396



$   64,751



$   55,911



$   54,363



$   49,255



$   45,632

Less:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

35,006



30,934



25,351



21,826



18,784



18,258



15,526



12,516

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

2,782



3,785



2,538



1,422



1,365



1,365



1,328



3,308

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$   51,629



$   47,537



$   44,507



$   41,503



$   35,762



$   34,740



$   32,401



$   29,808

































General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$   35,635



$   32,581



$   28,803



$   25,925



$   25,813



$   25,175



$   21,424



$   19,935

Less:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

12,673



10,691



9,429



8,571



7,342



7,263



7,092



5,528

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$   22,962



$   21,890



$   19,374



$   17,354



$   18,471



$   17,912



$   14,332



$   14,407



































































































Three Months Ended



January 31, 2022



October 31, 2021



July 31, 2021



April 30, 2021



January 31, 2021



October 31, 2020



July 31, 2020



April 30, 2020

Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations:































Loss from operations on a GAAP basis

$  (78,619)



$  (76,768)



$  (72,531)



$  (61,446)



$  (59,393)



$  (58,091)



$  (49,780)



$  (42,040)

Add back:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

88,103



78,511



65,215



56,480



52,131



46,460



43,359



33,906

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

3,542



4,545



3,298



2,182



2,125



2,125



2,088



4,072

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$   13,026



$     6,288



$    (4,018)



$    (2,784)



$    (5,137)



$    (9,506)



$    (4,333)



$    (4,062)

































Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss):































Net loss on a GAAP basis

$  (84,448)



$  (81,293)



$  (77,133)



$  (63,992)



$  (75,801)



$  (72,651)



$  (64,525)



$  (53,967)

Add back:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

88,103



78,511



65,215



56,480



52,131



46,460



43,359



33,906

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

3,542



4,545



3,298



2,182



2,125



2,125



2,088



4,072

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes

844



842



892



1,427



12,543



12,360



12,194



12,023

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$     8,041



$     2,605



$    (7,728)



$    (3,903)



$    (9,002)



$  (11,706)



$    (6,884)



$    (3,966)

































Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:































Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis

$      (1.26)



$      (1.22)



$      (1.22)



$      (1.04)



$      (1.25)



$      (1.22)



$      (1.10)



$      (0.94)

Add back:































Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

1.32



1.18



1.03



0.92



0.86



0.78



0.74



0.59

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

0.05



0.07



0.06



0.04



0.03



0.03



0.03



0.07

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes

0.01



0.01



0.01



0.02



0.21



0.21



0.21



0.21

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$       0.12



$       0.04



$      (0.12)



$      (0.06)



$      (0.15)



$      (0.20)



$      (0.12)



$      (0.07)

































Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted *

$       0.10



$       0.03



$      (0.12)



$      (0.06)



$      (0.15)



$      (0.20)



$      (0.12)



$      (0.07)



* Diluted non-GAAP net income per share for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021 is calculated based upon 78,721,744 and 78,511,349, respectively, of diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock.

 

