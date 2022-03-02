MongoDB

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 31,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 210 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Matt Trocchio

MongoDB

communications@mongodb.com

