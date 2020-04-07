NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it has been named "2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Marketplace" by Google Cloud. MongoDB is also announcing new Google Cloud availability and support for its global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas. The fully managed service is now available in Google Cloud's new Seoul region and supports a free tier in the Google Cloud region of Mumbai.
In total, MongoDB Atlas is now available in 22 Google Cloud regions across the globe.
"Since launching our expanded partnership with Google Cloud last spring, we have seen a significant increase in joint wins across all regions and industries such as retail, tech, financial services and gaming," said Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. "Google Cloud has embraced best of breed technologies in their partnerships and our joint-customers are the beneficiaries."
Last year, MongoDB Atlas became tightly integrated with core Google Cloud services such as Dataproc, Data Flow, BigQuery and Kubernetes. Customers are also able to purchase Atlas at par with how they purchase other Google Cloud services on Google Cloud Marketplace, resulting in a simple, unified bill.
Google Cloud is a rapidly growing piece of the Atlas business, which also runs on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Launched in the summer of 2016, Atlas has surpassed a $200 million annual run-rate and currently counts over 15,000 customers.
"We're proud to recognize MongoDB as our Marketplace Partner of the Year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President at Google Cloud. "MongoDB Atlas, offered as a fully managed service on Google Cloud, provides customers with a modern, scalable, and secure database solution. Organizations around the world are running MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud today, and usage continues to grow. We look forward to partnering with MongoDB to bring MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud to even more customers."
About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 17,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 90 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.
