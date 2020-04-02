LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight is partnering with SoaR Gaming, a subsidiary of Eleven Holdings Corp., to create a free-to-play contest series centered around upcoming Fortnite tournaments. Always at the forefront of online gaming, Monkey Knife Fight will add Fortnite to its longstanding, popular esports category. The soon-to-launch Fortnite contests will offer players the opportunity to play for cash prizes while expanding awareness of the Monkey Knife Fight platform. Players will have access to the Fornite contests on MKFesports.com.
Bill Asher, Founder of Monkey Knife Fight, stated: "We are extremely excited to be working with Eleven Holdings Corp, an emerging leader in the esports industry. This positions Monkey Knife Fight at the forefront of Fortnite and all other daily fantasy esports games."
"We are thrilled to be working with Monkey Knife Fight as we continue to break boundaries in the esports industry," says Oliver Silverstein, Vice President of Eleven Holdings Corp. "A true leader in daily fantasy sports, this partnership with Monkey Knife Fight will allow us to deliver free-to-play exclusive esports offerings to our fans from around the world."
The announcement comes on the heels of multiple accolades for Monkey Knife Fight, which includes being named the 2020 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Rookie of The Year and Disruptor of the Year and also received two 2019 EGR Operator Awards nominations.
ABOUT ELEVEN HOLDINGS CORP.
Eleven Holdings Corp. is a holding company founded by Zachary Hyman from the Toronto Maple Leafs, with interests in a portfolio of esports businesses, including Eleven Gaming Corp. and SoaR Gaming LLC. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Established in 2018, Eleven Gaming Corp. is widely regarded as one of the world's strongest competitive Fortnite organizations. With a roster of nine professional players active across digital content and streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and Twitter, Eleven Gaming has generated combined earnings of over US$1.5 million within the first year of Fortnite's competitive division.
Acquired by Eleven Holdings in 2019, SoaR Gaming began as a group of friends showcasing their Call of Duty skills on YouTube in 2011 and has since grown into one of the most prolific brands in the esports industry. Since its inception, SoaR has amassed a following of over 21 million fans worldwide, generating 300 million impressions across social media platforms on a monthly basis. Hosting gaming creators, professional athletes, musicians and artists from around the world, SoaR continues to thrive as a leading name in online entertainment.
ABOUT MONKEY KNIFE FIGHT
Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, while being the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform. MKF is a new style of legal mobile gaming - a democratized platform with a level playing field where you play against the house, not professionals. MKF offers a dynamic slate of daily sports contests for all NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, esports, PGA, soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.
