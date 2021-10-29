HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Grand Motoring Film Festival prepares for its fifth annual celebration of the automotive and cinematic arts, it is proud to once again welcome presenting sponsor MonroneyLabels.com.
"MonroneyLabels.com has been a tremendous supporter of the festival since its inception," said Grand Motoring Film Festival Founder Guy Smith. "We're grateful for all they've done to make this festival a success and thrilled to welcome them back for our fifth year."
The popular event, held in conjunction with the Hilton Head Island Concours d'Elegance, has grown larger and more exciting each year, hosting award-winning automotive feature films and shorts from around the world. This year's festival is a throwback thrill ride of 1980s flair, with short films that capture the synth-driven soundtrack of the decade and feature film, "The Secret Race Across America," celebrating the famous Cannonball Run.
As a valuable partner to the festival, MonroneyLabels.com will be on hand with demonstrations of their newly updated app during the reception. A vital tool to anyone buying or selling a car, the app allows you to scan a car's VIN number plate and instantly see a reproduction of their car's Monroney Label window sticker, with vital information like factory options and pricing. It's the quickest and easiest way to know everything you need about a vehicle, all in the palm of your hand.
This year's Grand Motoring Film Festival will be held from 5 - 9 p.m. November 4 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Tickets are $55 and include a red-carpet reception, static displays of classic cars and heavy hors d'oeuvres. Tickets and more information available at http://www.grandmotoring.com.
Event Sponsors Include: MonroneyLabels.com, Hilton Head Capital Partners, RM/Sotheby's, RE/MAX Island Realty - Witman & Gataveckas, Thunderbird Inn, and Hagerty.
