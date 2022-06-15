Monster Energy congratulates team rider Liam Pace on taking first place in the skateboard event at Simple Session 22 in Estonia.
TALLINN, Estonia, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A huge weekend for action sports in one of the most storied contests is in the books! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Liam Pace on taking first place in the skateboard event at Simple Session 22 in Estonia. In the 22nd edition of the iconic action sports and music showcase, the 21-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, took the win amid an international field of riders.
The Monster Energy team also claimed podium spots in BMX Street. Second place went to 24-year-old Felix Prangenberg from Cologne, Germany. He was joined on the podium by 26-year-old Jordan Godwin from Newport, United Kingdom, and 27-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson in fifth place.
From June 11-12, Simple Session 22 attracted over one hundred of the world's best invited BMX street riders and skateboarders to Tallinn, Estonia. At the venue in the Põhjala Factory district, competitors put on an exciting showcase on the 1,800-square-foot Wessel-designed street course.
For the past 22 years, Simple Session has featured some of the biggest names in action sports in a festival atmosphere. Brothers Risto, Mario Kalmre, and Piret Kull started the now world-renowned event series in 2000. This year, the event once again featured free-to-the-public events such as concerts, DJ sets, as well as an outdoor festival area, mini ramp jam, and movie screenings.
Here's how the action went down for Team Monster Energy at Simple Session 22:
Skateboarding: Monster Energy's Liam Pace Takes First Place in Epic Final
In the skateboarding event, the challenging course with its oversized obstacles called for a special type of rider who can do it all: Airs, transfers, lip tricks, and the right amount of tech. As the contest progressed, Monster Energy's Liam Pace left no doubt that he commands the all-round skills to amaze the crowd and judges.
In his second run, Pace put on a high-speed display featuring crooked from flat rail to pyramid, big backside boneless plant on the wall, manual the large centerpiece, huge frontside nosegrind the vert quarter into the bank below, feeble grind 180 up(!) the kink rail, frontside 180 into the kicker and fakie ollie onto the wall ride, frontside 180 air over the spine, backside disaster the quarter pipe, frontside feeble the quarter, backside 50/50 grind the long flat rail, and a 540 Indy air into the wall after the buzzer for 82.75 points and the win.
"I'm so happy to be out here. It's always the best energy at Simple Session. I love the people, I love the food, I love the partying. And they build the coolest course every time. Just stoked to be out here!" said Monster Energy's Pace upon winning Simple Session 22.
Pace continuously evolved his skills as part of the Monster Army support program. At X Games 2021, the rookie caused an upset by claiming the gold medal in the Skateboard Park event. He has since maintained his momentum by claiming bronze at X Games Chiba 2022. Now a full-fledged Monster Energy rider, Pace remains one of the hottest upcoming skateboarders to watch.
BMX Street: Monster Energy's Felix Prangenberg Claims Second Place
When the action moved into the BMX Street final, the crowd at Simple Session created the kind of tumultuous energy the contest is known for. Monster Energy's Prangenberg coasted into the final as the first-place qualifier. But on his first run, the German all-round rider suffered an unfortunate crash. This left everything riding on the second and final run – and Prangenberg delivered a comeback run for the Simple Session history books.
In front of the roaring crowd, Prangenberg put down bar spin into the bank, nose grind revert the rail, nose pick on the barrier, foot plant over the rail, backside 180 transfer from Hubba to Hubba, bar spin 180 to tail whip 180, 360 fakie on the wall ride, peg grind 180 the rail, huge 180 over the spine, big 540 off the platform and flair on the quarter pipe. When all was said and done, the run netted Prangenberg 96.66 points and a close second place behind Australia's Boyd Hilder in first place with 97.5 points.
Respected as one of the most innovative BMX street riders, Prangenberg claimed gold in BMX Real Street and silver in BMX Street at X Games 2021. The German team rider, also known for 2021's Monster Energy-produced 'Urge' video part, now owns three X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver).
Prangenberg was joined on the podium by UK team rider Jordan Godwin. The street technician stoked the crowd with switch tricks like a switch hanger to switch-foot switch crankarm grind to 180 down the handrail, peg grind 360, and grind up to manual to grind across the box for the highest run score of 94.16 points and fourth place.
Also advancing all the way to the podium in Estonia, Monster Energy's Kevin Peraza took fifth place with a solid run in the final. Representing Mexico in this international contest, Peraza blasted a massive 360 over the spine, down whip the pyramid, layback on the big wall ride, and 360 to bar spin for 92.33 points.
For more on Liam Pace, Felix Prangenberg, Jordan Godwin, Kevin Peraza, and the Monster Energy BMX and Skate teams, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.
