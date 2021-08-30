VAL DI SOLE, Italy, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What a weekend on the Black Snake! Monster Energy congratulates Marine Cabirou on taking second place in the Elite Women division at the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy this weekend. On the demanding track in the Italian Alps, the 24-year-old from Millau, France earned a strong second-place finish with a 4:11.070 total time.
Cabirou was joined on the podium by her Monster Energy teammate, 31-year-old Camille Balanche from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland, in third place with a 4:12.342 finish time. Also claiming a podium spot at the World Championships, 28-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, took third place in the Elite Men division. His final time of 3:29.404 was only 0.441 seconds behind the winner in an ultra-tight race.
From August 25-29, the infamous mountain bike track at Val di Sole, Italy hosted the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. New world champions were crowned in six disciplines on the Black Snake racetrack boasting 2.4 kilometers in length, updated this year with a few new sections and taped straighter allowing for much higher speeds.
Dry conditions leading up to race day essentially transformed the track into a full-on rock garden. Key number one to the podium this week would be keeping air in the tires and tires on the rim, followed by careful line choice. Both of Monster Energy's female racers did just that in spectacular fashion and managed an incredible performance.
Undeterred by her injury from Les Gets, Cabirou rose to the challenge and earned a strong second-place finish with a 4:11.070 total time. Riding with confidence and consistency, the 24-year-old from Millau, France claimed the silver medal in an elite field.
"I'm pretty happy to be back, and in second place today. I felt really good all week and had a good run today. I made some mistakes, including a big one at the top and another at the bottom of the track. I was maybe close to crashing at some times, but it was really good," said Cabirou.
Following closely behind Cabirou, defending champion Camille Balanche from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland took third place in the exciting race. The 31-year-old finished the demanding course in 4:12.342 total to add another podium to her successful 2021 season.
"This track is so gnarly and so difficult I didn't know if I could do this. I'm really happy with third. I'm just going to improve and improve every race, I've been working a lot on my position on my bike," said Balanche. Looking ahead at the upcoming season event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Balanche said: "I'm really looking forward to next week. Home crowd, home vibe and all my family and friends. I hope I can do better than third there and get some more points for the overall and it'll be good!"
Monster Energy also claimed a podium spot in the Elite Men race: 28-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, took third place with a final time of 3:29.404. The men's race came down to less than a half of a second between the top-three spots on one of the gnarliest tracks racers have seen. Brosnan finished a mere 0.441 seconds behind the winner, South Africa's Greg Minnaar and his 3:28.963 finish time.
"You can do anything on this track! To be that close, it's awesome, but it could have gone the other way. My time will come, I keep saying that but when it comes it will be quite spectacular!" said Brosnan, adding: "I'm over the moon, I'm stoked to get a medal. To be .4 off a win though, is a hard one to take, I'm not going to lie."
Next up, riders will resume the 2021 Mercedes Benz UCI World Cup racing season in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The world's best racers will battle it out from September 4-5, 2021, before the World Cup finals in Snowshoe, United States. Stay tuned!
