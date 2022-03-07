CORONA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sugar Show comes to the podcast! Monster Energy is proud to welcome rising MMA star and knockout artist Sean "Sugar" O'Malley on Episode 26 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
The new one-hour episode featuring "Sugar" released today across Monster Energy's social media channels. In a candid interview, the 27-year-old bantamweight division fighter residing in Glendale, Arizona, details his rise to fame in the hard knock world of mixed martial arts.
"I always knew I was going to be rich and famous and successful for whatever reason. Since I was a little kid, I would tell my friends and family that. And I had to find a way and an avenue to get there. It randomly happened to be fighting," said O'Malley on the episode of UNLEASHED, adding: "I feel like fighting is just in me. For whatever reason I have such a natural instinct."
Fans can now listen to O'Malley's unique background story in a personality-filled episode that is a must-listen for MMA fans. Released today, the new podcast recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Born and raised in Helena, Montana, O'Malley rose quickly through the Legacy Fighting Alliance circuit before creating buzz as a knockout artist on Dana White's Contender Series. Buoyed by his outsized personality and signature wild hairstyles, he made a thunderous UFC debut in 2017 by winning his first professional bout at The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale. And he's been the talk of the town since: With 15 professional victories, including eleven knockouts and counting, O'Malley has built a near flawless record in the bantamweight division. After stacking numerous Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, "Sugar" has his eyes firmly set on the UFC World Championship belt.
To hear O'Malley's plans on taking the UFC's Bantamweight division crown – and a special guest appearance by his baby daughter Elena – tune in now! The flamboyant fighter with the strong work ethic shares his thought process with the two UNLEASHED podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass.
Growing up in Montana, O'Malley preferred team sports over fighting as a kid, constantly playing soccer, baseball, basketball, and football like many youths his age. "I was consistently playing a sport each season until I was 16. Then my buddy hit me up, 'You want to go and check out this fighting gym?'" The rest is history: "I literally never stopped going and was always trying to get better as a fighter."
His will to progress and push his boundaries as a kickboxing and jiu-jitsu athlete soon unlocked doors for O'Malley. "I was knocking people out when I was 16 or 17, kickboxing. And right around then I started to think, 'Man, I could probably make it!'" After moving to North Dakota and Phoenix, Arizona, the young fighter became noticed for knocking out David Nuzzo and earned an invite to compete on the Dana White Contender Series.
The big breakthrough arrived in 2017 when O'Malley ended up winning the Ultimate Fighter 26. The win punched his ticket to officially join the UFC as a signed professional athlete. Aside from his outstanding track record in the Octagon, O'Malley garnered attention with his signature blend of wild hairstyles and opinionated talk. A polarizing mixture, to say the least, which has won equal amounts of love and hate from MMA fans. But early on, he decided: "I'm going to be myself. And either you like it or don't like it – I don't care!"
What's more, O'Malley has always backed up his extravagance with a near flawless track record. The bantamweight fighter currently stands at 15-1 overall and 7-1 in the UFC. Eleven out of those victories were earned by knockout, several in Round 1. Looking back on his undefeated 2021 season in the UFC, he said: "Three KO's. Three bonuses. Three finishes. I can't complain!"
Asked whether he welcomes the moniker 'knockout artist', O'Malley said: "I would say Knockout King, more so! K.O. King is what I self-proclaimed. That's just what it is. I knock people out in spectacular fashion consistently. I knock people out more often than not!"
At the moment, "Sugar" is recovering from a knee injury and aims for returning to the Octagon in early July. But due to his known preference for fighting in a specific city, he allowed: "It depends on when the next fight happens in Vegas!"
Currently ranked #12 in the 135-pound division, O'Malley said: "The division is stacked! Bantamweight is the best division in the UFC right now." As he reveals on UNLEASHED, he already has an opponent in mind that would be "a fight in the right direction toward the belt."
But no spoilers! The new podcast featuring O'Malley must be heard to be believed! Visit the landing page to access Episode 26 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Monster Energy fighter Sean "Sugar" O'Malley.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
