CORONA, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California reggae sound at its finest! Monster Energy is proud to welcome Sasualei Maliga (lead vocals), Taumata Grey (guitar), Ivan Kirimaua (bass), and Jerome Taito (drums) of the influential musical group Common Kings on Episode 34 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
Released today across Monster Energy's social media channels, this latest 45-minute episode features the influential band hailing from Orange County. Recorded inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the podcast episode details the band's formative years and roots in Hawaii and South Pacific by ways of Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa.
"We're the Polynesian Beatles! We have literally done shows on all the different islands where we're from," said Taumata Grey of Common Kings on Episode 34 of UNLEASHED.
Fans can now tune in to Episode 34 of UNLEASHED featuring all four band members of California reggae group Common Kings. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Known for their energetic, feel-good sound, Common Kings are a defining force in California reggae. Based on Orange County, the band consists of singer Sasualei Maliga ("Jr. King"), drummer Jerome Taito ("Big Rome"), bassist Ivan Kirimaua ("Uncle Lui") and guitarist Taumata Grey ("Mata"). Most of the band members have roots in the South Pacific and grew up in Orange County. The group's EPs have reached the Top 10 and the album 'Lost in Paradise', also nominated for a Grammy Award, generated more than 500,000 single downloads. As a staple on the summer festival circuit, Common Kings have performed with A-listers such as Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Rick Ross, and Sublime.
The band members explain their origin and philosophy to the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass on Episode 34 of UNLEASHED. Tune in right here.
The musicians in Common Kings met as students at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, and bonded over their Hawaiian and South Pacific roots. "We just started jamming at the house and realized, 'Wow, you guys are pretty good. We should start a band!' said Ivan Kirimaua on the show. Spending their early days as a nameless cover band on the college circuit, they began recording music as Common Kings in 2011, and the rest is history.
The name Common Kings reflects the fact that all members hail from royal bloodlines on the islands of Fiji, Hawaii, Samoa, and Tonga. In terms of influences, Common Kings combine elements of rock, reggae, and R&B into upbeat pop songs with a distinct island vibe. To no surprise, the band first broke through away from the mainland. "Hawaii really put us on the map! Then we toured all the islands and did the whole North America run," said Sasualei Maliga.
The band's first EPs reached the top ten on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in 2013. One year later Common Kings had their big break supporting Justin Timberlake's 'The 20/20 Experience World Tour' across Australia and New Zealand. In 2017, the Grammy-nominated album 'Lost in Paradise' solidified the band's success.
After a short pandemic hiatus, Common Kings are back to live stages and most recently played Cali Roots festival. "There's just something different about live music. It connects to people way differently on a whole spiritual level. And you can tell that everyone was missing it!" said Jerome Taito. In July, Common Kings will hit the road with artists Pepper and Slightly Stoopid playing gigs in Idaho, Arizona, Oregon, and California. Also stay tuned for a new 22-song album dropping in late 2022.
Want to hear the whole story behind Common Kings? Visit the landing page to access Episode 34 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Monster Energy music artists Common Kings.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
Download photos for editorial use.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
For more on Common Kings and Monster Energy's music artists visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
