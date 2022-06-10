Montana rapper Overtime has released his new album "Self Made In America" across all digital platforms today through his own independent label Selective Interest Group. The album takes Overtime to a new level sonically, as he's backed by a full band to bring out the subtle nuances in his sound. "Self Made In America" also sees him taking on a newfound maturity with his songwriting, while lyrically he's become razor-sharp with his wordplay.
BILLINGS, Mont., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montana rapper Overtime has released his new album "Self Made In America" across all digital platforms today through his own independent label Selective Interest Group. The album takes Overtime to a new level sonically, as he's backed by a full band to bring out the subtle nuances in his sound. "Self Made In America" also sees him taking on a newfound maturity with his songwriting, while lyrically he's become razor-sharp with his wordplay. "Self Made In America" also includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in country rap including tracks with Demun Jones, Bubba Sparxxx, Crucifix, Hard Target, Wildcard and more.
"What's better than standing on a foundation that you poured everything you ever had into? I've spent years with my sleeves rolled up taking chances and betting on myself and this album captures that effort," commented Overtime. "I think the words we use are important. People are listening and the way we choose to craft our lyrics can make a difference in their lives. Self Made in America isn't about me. It's about all of us having the chance to be self-made."
The title "Self Made In America" has become somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy, as Overtime has quietly built a music empire completely independent while coloring outside the lines of the traditional music business. Born a Montana native, Overtime's brand of unapologetic working-class country rap has earned him 110 million Youtube views from his 255,000 subscribers and 275,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Fans have connected with Overtime's heart, honesty, and determination to prove that country boys can survive and thrive in the music business. Everything he's done has been with a blue-collar mindset, self-booking over 20 cross-country tours without a booking agent, record label, or management.
Overtime's last album 2019 "Divided We Fall" charted on Billboard in two different categories, including R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales at #42 and the Heatseekers Mountain at #2. He's proudly independent and waving the flag for other artists to empower themselves within the music business.
Overtime recently wrapped up the Self Made In America Tour that crossed the entire country for 25-shows from Oregon to Florida.
Media Contact
James Wright, James Wright/Kerosene Media, 1 5197556366, james@kerosenemedia.com
SOURCE Overtime