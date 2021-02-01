SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Seniorly, the fastest growing online marketplace to find senior living and care services, announced the results of its second Senior Sentiment Report.
This new monthly report surveys 500 older adults who are active Seniorly users, asking about their feelings toward housing, caregiving, physical health, mental health, and financial health. This report reveals growing anxiety tied to political instability and social isolation.
Results from the January 2020 report revealed three significant findings:
(1) The political situation weighs heavily on seniors.
(2) Anxiety has doubled since December.
(3) Senior connectedness and mental health has fallen since December.
The current Senior Sentiment score is 50.1 (a decrease from 55 in December). The most likely driver of the decrease in this month's score is the changing and evolving political situation that is playing out in Washington D.C. 86% of our 500 respondents had an opinion about the political situation unfolding in our nation's capital. Whether liberal or conservative, the opinion was overwhelmingly negative about the state of affairs.
The survey data reveals many insights into how living conditions and support from family and friends correlate to current happiness or feelings of discontent. This month's report includes responses from hundreds of older adults who are actively searching for senior living options with nearly 65% of respondents over 70 years old. The full report, along with our top data takeaways, is available here.
About Seniorly
Seniorly helps families and older adults find the right senior living for their needs and budget. Combining the power of its advanced technology with the high-touch support of a national network of local advisors, Seniorly is modernizing senior living discovery. Through its online platform, Seniorly provides access to thousands of senior living communities, expert insights, and personalized recommendations based search preferences. Seniorly also has a growing marketplace of trusted companies, offering other services and products that are helpful to families at this stage of life. Founded in 2014, Seniorly currently supports over 4 million visitors every year on their senior living journey. Visit http://www.seniorly.com for more information.
