Mood_Messenger.jpg

What the emojis say about U.S. presidential election 2020

 By Mood Messenger

AIX EN PROVENCE, France, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For this year's U.S. presidential elections, the SMS Mood messenger application released new emojis with Trump and Biden candidates.

By tracking the number of "Positive" and "Negative" emojis, sent by its 1 million American users, Mood Messenger was able to identify who was the favorite candidate in several states. For example, "Trump Love, Trump Cool or Biden Sad..." emojis favors Donald Trump while "Biden Love, Biden Happy or Trump Grumpy" emojis favors Joe Biden.

A report to be considered with humor and without too much seriousness, of course.

Elie ABITBOL
eabitbol@madseven.co
+33611335883

Related Files

PRESS RELEASE Mood US.pdf

Related Images

emojis-u-s-presidential-election.jpg
Emojis U.S. presidential election 2020
What the emojis say about U.S. presidential election 2020

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.