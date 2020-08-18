Morally Indefensible, the New Podcast from Crimetown and The Jinx Producer Marc Smerling, Premieres Today

Original Series Explores Controversy Surrounding the True Crime Best Seller "Fatal Vision" Podcast is the Lead-in Companion to Smerling's TV Docuseries A Wilderness of Error Premiering on FX September 25, Streaming Next Day via FX on Hulu First Podcast Episode is Available Now