NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming on the heels of the recent announcement that actor-producer-director Diego Luna will be the 2020 recipient of the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television, Future PLC's Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News magazines have released some of the industry leaders who will also be recognized during the Awards ceremony at the 18th Annual Hispanic Television Summit. They include Karina Dobarro, SVP, Multicultural, Horizon Media who will receive the Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television Award (Media Category) and Julio Vaqueiro, Anchor, "Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana" who is to receive the CultureX Leadership Award. The Rafael Eli Pioneer in Hispanic TV Awards will be presented in different categories. Gene Bryan, CEO, Hispanic Media Sales will receive the recognition as the Pioneer in Hispanic Media, while the Pioneers in Hispanic Creative Advertising are the team at d expósito & Partners, including Daisy Expósito-Ulla, Chairman, CEO; Jorge Ulla, Partner, Chief Ideation Officer; Fernando Fernández, Partner, Chief Client Officer; Gloria Constanza, Partner, Chief Contact Strategist; Louis Maldonado, Partner, Managing Director, John Ross, Partner, Chief Financial Officer, and Paco Olavarrieta, Chief Creative Officer.
The Pioneer In Hispanic TV Awards are named for late Rafael Eli, who was the co-producer with Joe Schramm of the Hispanic Television Summit, and a pioneer in Hispanic TV, himself. Eli passed of COVID-19 in April. Those in this first class are not only pioneers, but were close business and personal acquaintances of Eli.
The Awards will be presented in a total of ten different categories at this year's virtual ceremony on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Additional award recipients will be announced soon.
The Hispanic Television Summit will be a virtual event for the first-time as part of Fall TV 2020 this coming September. The Summit will be presented over a series of four consecutive days, beginning with the Awards Ceremony on Monday, September 21 and running through Thursday, September 24, 2020. Keynote interviews, presentations and panel discussions occupy the agenda of the remaining three days.
"This year's class of Award recipients will be our largest to date because the Hispanic Television and Video industry is larger than ever before. I think this is reflective of how critically important the Hispanic audience has become to TV programmers, TV providers, and their brand advertisers," said Joe Schramm, the Summit's creator and producer for all 18 years. Schramm added, "Our position is that Hispanic TV is where Latino voices matter most, and that's why we have selected to honor these individuals at the Hispanic Television Summit."
The Hispanic Television Summit is the premier event for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic viewers, worldwide. "We are excited to continue this great tradition of providing a platform for business discussions about TV and Video for Hispanics," said Bill Gannon, Vice President & Global Editor-in-Chief at Future plc. Gannon continued, "This summit is where leading executives in Hispanic media come together for unparalleled collaboration that doesn't happen anywhere else."
For more information about the Hispanic Television Summit please visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.
About Fall TV
Fall TV, presented by the industry leading Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, and TV Technology magazines, brings together the foremost leaders in the television industry for a month of high-level networking, information exchange and new business generation.
Fall TV 2020 features an exciting line-up of five virtual conference tracks, including the Hispanic Television Summit. Each track is designed to facilitate idea-sharing among broadcast, cable, connected TV, brands, advertising and technology professionals. #falltv
About Schramm Marketing Group
Schramm is a marketing and communications agency known for attracting multicultural consumers and audiences identified by demographics. Clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, trade associations, and non-profits. The group is recognized for strategic expertise in attracting sold-out crowds for international soccer, for driving TV subscriptions, for securing top brand sponsors, and for producing and promoting leading business conferences. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com
Contact: jschramm@schrammnyc.com