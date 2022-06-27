The Morphii for Wordpress Plugin, released in March 2022, has received rave reviews and the team has now produced two forms of upgrades, Morphii Pro and Morphii Pro+. Both plugin versions were developed specifically with retailers, creators and marketers in mind.
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Morphii for Wordpress Plugin, released in March 2022, has received rave reviews and the team has now produced two forms of upgrades, Morphii Pro and Morphii Pro+. Both plugin versions were developed specifically with retailers, creators and marketers in mind. "If you are a digital marketer or content creator, we have a library of questions that allow you to find out how your customers and potential customers feel along their journey with your brand, website, articles, products, and more. It will effectively allow you to make buying, sales, and marketing decisions with real-time data," CEO Julie Moreland explains.
A sample of the questions–designed to help increase customer engagement as well as sales and marketing data–include:
"When you think about the products and/or services our brand provides, how do you feel about your alternatives?"
"How do you feel about the product demos/videos provided in our store listing?"
"When you think about your ability to find what you're looking for on our site, how do you feel?"
Beyond marketing and sales, the Morphii team took notice of The Great Resignation happening in 2021/2022 and decided to add questions that would specifically help human resources professionals and departments better engage their employees.
Sample questions that Morphii can help you answer with emotion–and the intensity of that emotion–include:
"From your perspective, how do people seem to feel about career development and growth opportunities at our company?"
"From your perspective, how do people seem to feel about their ability to trust management?"
"Lately, when you're getting ready for work, how do you feel?"
The ability to collect real-time data about how employees are feeling about their positions, responsibilities, relationships, and worth could be paramount in increasing loyalty and longevity for companies, especially since the estimated cost of training a new employee is 33% of their annual salary.
As for the initial Morphii for Wordpress plugin, it remains free forever. This first iteration gives customers the ability to download a set of questions that can apply to many industries and customer types.
The customers who have downloaded it have this to say:
"Our site visitors really seem to like this plugin, which is a huge win for us. Making the feedback experience a little more fun and interactive for our readers means more authentic, more actionable data for making content and marketing-related decisions that are tailored to our audience." -Mike H., Thomas Hogan Travel
"We love the pre-set question library, it takes away the guesswork and lets us get right down to the business of strengthening customer relationships and building loyalty." -Amber L., Matchstick Social
"In my line of work, understanding how clients and customers are feeling is critical—an in-the-moment necessity—not just during (or as a result of) massage treatments, but also when clients interact with my business online, purchase and use products, or participate in course offerings. Morphii engages my clients to share the emotional cues I rely on in-person, but in a digital world—helping me to build stronger relationships and a more informed, effective and empathetic massage practice." - BabyBodyWork
ABOUT VIZBII
Vizbii focuses on bringing the science of emotion to the masses with simple, accurate capture technology. Morphiis, the digital faces of expression, allow people to express human emotions on digital platforms, capturing and quantifying the intensity of reactions to provide rich actionable experience data that organizations can actually use to predict behavior and plan accordingly. Morphiis can be embedded into existing technologies through plugins, widgets and APIs. Morphii has partnered with Market Research professionals and Fortune 500 companies bringing these tools to brand and human resources initiatives. To learn more, visit morphii.com.
####
Media Contact
Liz Gurley, Morphii, 1 843-329-9347, contact@morphii.com
SOURCE Morphii