LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Morphisec, the world's leading provider of breach prevention solutions for midsize to large enterprises, today announced new partners to its Channel Partner Program at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. These partners include Rutter Networking Technologies, McCracken Group, Alturna Tech, and many more. They address geographic areas such as New England, Ohio, and Florida, and include vertical markets like financial services, healthcare, banking, and SLED.
Morphisec's rapidly expanding partner footprint comes as cybersecurity concerns have increased for all businesses. Nearly every organization has seen its attack surface expand significantly due to widespread remote work that was ushered in by the pandemic. In fact, 67% of small and medium-sized businesses have suffered at least one ransomware attack during the last year alone. Morphisec is teaming with partners to defend these organizations with the only cybersecurity solution capable of protecting against the most dangerous attacks while still being cost-effective.
"It's vital that every business has access to a cybersecurity solution capable of providing affordable, simple, and effective protection against the most dangerous polymorphic, fileless, and in-memory zero-day attacks that can lead to ransomware," said Will Pope, Morphisec's North America Channel Sales Manager. "As a channel-first company, we empower our partners to deliver this technology to their customers. We're excited to work with these new partners to enhance enterprises' defenses against today's sophisticated cyber threats."
"Using antivirus and endpoint detection and response solutions against advanced threats has proven too costly, invasive, and ultimately ineffective for most small and midsize businesses," said James Moler, Technology Manager of Cybersecurity at Rutter Networking Technologies. "Morphisec's cost-effective and lightweight agent with Moving Target Defense works right out of the box by hiding exploits from cybercriminals without needing a signature or any human oversight. We're excited to join the Morphisec Channel Partner Program to deliver on our commitment to our customers by adding this type of preventive cybersecurity technology to keep their organizations secure."
Morphisec makes breach prevention easy by proactively stopping the most dangerous attacks—without needing a dedicated security team to respond to or investigate them. Morphisec's patented Moving Target Defense automatically prevents threats targeting workstations, VDIs, Windows and Linux servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads.
"Morphisec is doing something so unique and different in the endpoint space that you are doing yourself a disservice in not at least hearing what they do and how they do it," added Seth Marsh Director of Business Development, McCracken Group.
Morphisec's flagship solution, Morphisec Guard, seamlessly integrates with and augments the native security features of Windows and other next generation antivirus solutions to automatically provide advanced protection against ransomware, malware, and evasive attacks. Morphisec's latest solution, Morphisec Keep, protects Windows servers, Linux servers, and cloud-based applications. Morphisec Keep ensures mission-critical workloads running on server cloud instances are protected with zero downtime or performance impact. This includes private and public clouds hosted on Amazon Web Services, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is breach prevention made easy. We are the world leader in providing prevention-first software that prevents ransomware and other advanced attacks which today's NGAV and EDR solutions are unable to stop, from endpoint to the cloud. Antivirus and EDR solutions focus on detecting known attacks and rely on human intervention, resulting in an inability to stop advanced attacks as well as higher resource costs. Our solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention of the most advanced and unknown threats using Moving Target Defense. Morphisec protects over eight million endpoints worldwide from ransomware, zero-day attacks and other evasive threats at companies such as Motorola, Maersk, Citizens Medical Center, Yaskawa and many more.
