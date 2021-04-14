QUEENS, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jesus Muhammed, an audio engineer based on New York City who has worked for years in the ever-competitive hip hop industry, this week announced he is taking his expertise and transforming his personal brand into that of a hip hop artist.
Enduring years of pressure and the common 'abuse' that is placed on audio engineers in the world of hip hop, Jesus Muhammed has made a name for himself as a person who does not 'accept that kind of disrespect.'
"Most people don't realize that audio engineers are the most important people in the entire hip hop production process, which is why many times, we end up at the receiving end of immense pressure and disrespect," said Jesus Muhammed. "I made a decision early on that I would not accept that kind of abuse, and today, I am choosing to take my unique experience and use it to launch my brand onto an artistry level."
Jesus' story does not come without its fair share of trial and tribulation, as he worked closely with Dave 'Roz' Rozner, his former manager during his tenure. Roz passed away a few years ago, leaving Jesus alone in a highly competitive and high-pressure field.
Using his strength, experience, and overall love for hip hop to launch his personal music career, Jesus announced that his first musical releases will go live starting May 13, 2021.
"I have many stories and experiences that I am excited to be sharing with the world in the form of my own music," said Jesus. "Stay tuned."
Jesus' work can be currently heard on Soundcloud, featuring some of his prolific production behind 'DEMONTIME, Glass Houses, Love, NOCTURNAL, GOD, and Heaven.'
For more information, or to follow Jesus today, visit: https://premonitionprojects.com/jesus-muhammed.
