SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mostly Serious, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in custom web design, marketing, and advertising, announced today that it has been nominated for Best Employment Website & Mobile Site in the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR's Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
Mostly Serious's nominated website is for Project Shift, a recruitment initiative that seeks to fill a massive industry gap and attract generations of new auto tech talent. Project Shift is focused on educating middle and high school students—as well as their parents—about the benefits of working in the auto tech industry.
Project Shift's website design features an abstract, ultra-stylized look and feel, seamless motion and interaction, and an unconventional layout that serves as an ideal browsing experience for the site's target audiences.
"Nominees like Mostly Serious are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,500 entries we received this year."
"This was such an exciting project to work on not only because we got to help brand and build a campaign from the ground up, but we were also encouraged by the client to push ourselves creatively to deliver something completely different from the average automotive industry website," said Jessica Gottstein, Mostly Serious's art director. "Receiving a Webby Award nomination is also an incredible honor and we hope it helps connect more people with Project Shift and furthers their mission."
As a nominee, Mostly Serious is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until May 8th, Mostly Serious fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com.
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and honored in a star-studded, virtual show that will be available on demand. The celebration will be hosted by multi-talented actress, writer, podcaster, host and advocate Jameela Jamil. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced "Jif" not 'Gif'; NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby"; and Solange's "I Got Five On It."
About Mostly Serious
Founded in 2010, Springfield, Mo.-based full-service web design agency Mostly Serious offers the latest in custom web design and development, digital marketing and advertising, and more. Mostly Serious has crafted award-winning websites and digital advertising campaigns for Burrell Behavioral Health, CoxHealth, Safe and Sober, and other well-known entities in the southwest Mo. region. For more information about Mostly Serious, visit http://www.mostlyserious.io or email info@mostlyserious.io. Learn more about Project Shift's recruitment initiative at http://www.goprojectshift.com.
About The Webby Awards
Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, includingWebsites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year's Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: WP Engine, Marketerhire, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, AIGA, Podcast Movement, Fast Company, and Social Media Week.
