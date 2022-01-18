SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mostly Serious, a full-service digital agency offering custom web design and digital marketing solutions, recently announced it became the ninth worldwide agency partner to achieve Enterprise-level verification status with Craft CMS. Out of Craft CMS's eight other Enterprise partners, six are located in the United States.
Mostly Serious is now verified in all three available partner statuses with Craft CMS: Craft, Commerce, and Enterprise.
Benefits of Enterprise Status
Enterprise-level Craft CMS agency partners like Mostly Serious are capable of creating fully custom, large-scale Craft CMS implementations as well as custom plugins beyond those available in the Craft CMS Plugin Store. In addition, they can provide clients with high levels of support, customized agreements, and other benefits. Mostly Serious's most recent Craft CMS Enterprise-level website was for Digital Monitoring Products (DMP), an international company specializing in commercial security products.
Mostly Serious's Third Partner Verification
Mostly Serious first became an official Craft CMS partner in December 2019. The agency joined Craft CMS's general verified roster of partners after vetting its key features for over a year. Especially when compared to competitors like Wordpress, Perch, and Umbraco, Craft CMS stood out to the agency in key areas, including safety and security as well as robust enterprise features.
In 2020, Mostly Serious became Craft Commerce-verified, which marked the agency as a trusted provider of custom, flexible ecommerce websites backed by Craft CMS.
"We've been building enterprise level websites for over a decade for our regional and national client base. As a result, we've reviewed nearly every mainstream CMS. What keeps us coming back to Craft CMS is the elegant combination of massive scale when needed and ease of use for our clients," said Jarad Johnson, CEO of Mostly Serious.
He continued, "While we have understood the value of Craft's built-in features and extensibility from day one, seeing our enterprise clients fall in love with the simplicity, security, and flexibility of the system is what made us want to become verified."
About Craft CMS
Created by Pixel & Tonic, Inc., Craft CMS is a content management system that emphasizes flexibility and control for designers, developers, and end-users and is trusted by brands ranging from Netflix to Verizon. Craft CMS's open-source foundation gives agencies like Mostly Serious the freedom to construct fully custom content models that are secure and scalable. Learn more about Craft CMS by visiting CraftCMS.com.
About Mostly Serious
Founded in 2010, Springfield, Mo.-based full-service Craft CMS agency Mostly Serious offers the latest in custom web design and development, digital marketing and advertising, and more. Mostly Serious has crafted award-winning websites and digital advertising campaigns for Burrell Behavioral Health, SMC Packaging, CoxHealth, Safe and Sober, and other well-known entities in the southwest Mo. region and nationwide. For more information about Mostly Serious, visit http://www.mostlyserious.io or email info@mostlyserious.io.
