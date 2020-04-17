NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City is home to some of the nation's best comedians. Virtual Comedy Network's latest stand-up compilation album Mother's Know Best…Sometimes release features a powerful lineup of those comedians. Even for those of them that aren't mothers themselves, this album is a tribute to all of their mothers, sisters, and friends who are parents.
The album, set for release today, comes at a time when our country needs a much-needed break from the dreadful headlines and news stemming from the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. It was produced by Jessica Kirson, whose track "Can You Say Momma" is featured on the album, along with VCN label President Jim Serpico.
Recorded in New York City on Monday, February 3rd at the temporarily closed down The Stand Comedy Club in Union Square, the album features Karen Bergreen, Jackie Fabulous, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Marion Grodin, Jessica Kirson, Carmen Lynch, Mia Jackson, Corey Kahaney, Veronica Mosey, Tammy Pescatelli and Sarah Tollemache.
The album is available everywhere you listen to music and comedy including iTunes, Pandora, and Spotify.
MKBS is one of several collaborations Jessica Kirson has recently produced with VCN. Last week Kirson Zoom Bombed (by invitation) two couple dozen Passover Seders with VCN, and her prank call album, Jessica Kirson Prank Calls will drop on April 24th. In the EP she pranks fellow comedians Chris Distefano, Matteo Lane, Luis J. Gomes, Wyl Sylvince and her mother Elaine Braff.
