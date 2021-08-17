GRAY, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When nearly three thousand moms meet in Nashville, Tennessee, next month for the annual MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) conference, educational options will be a major topic of conversation. The Old Schoolhouse® will be there to highlight the benefits of homeschooling and to provide helpful resources. An increasing number of parents are taking charge of their children's education due to recent pandemic-related school disruptions and concern over the nation's continual slide into a post-Christian culture.
"Mothers start planning for their children's education before their babies start crawling," says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "That is wise because a baby begins learning on Day One, and true homeschooling begins that same day." Through their trade magazine, Paul and Gena Suarez have been encouraging home educators for two decades, and they look forward to interacting with moms at MOMcon 2021. It will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort on September 9–11, 2021. Attendees can meet Paul and Gena at The Old Schoolhouse® booth in the Marketplace on all three conference days: Thursday (10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.), Friday (10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.), and Saturday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Conference-goers will be able to purchase subscriptions to The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine and memberships to SchoolhouseTeachers.com. The magazine is published quarterly, providing moms with 120 pages of homeschooling help, encouragement, and resources. SchoolhouseTeachers.com is an online, Christian full curriculum featuring more than 400 courses (PreK–12), 450 streaming videos, support for parents, and numerous organizational tools. One membership gives a whole family unlimited access to the site.
"We are delighted to be partnering with MOPS," explains Gena, "as our two organizations share similar goals. Both are Christ-centered, Biblically-based, focused on families and supportive of moms and dads." MOPS started in 1973 when a group of moms with young children banded together to encourage each other. While its acronym stands for "Mothers of Preschoolers," it has expanded over the years to include mothers of school-age children. Today, MOPS is equipping and encouraging moms in more than 68 countries. The upcoming conference in Nashville, Tennessee, is being designed as a weekend for moms to recharge—being encouraged in their mothering, marriage, leadership, and faith. Featuring notable speakers, live worship, and breakout sessions with authors and experts, MOMcon 2021 has been likened by planners to "a weekend at the spa, but for your soul." Mothers are invited to "come as you are, and leave a little closer to who you want to become!"
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse® (www.TheOldSchoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping.
Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.
