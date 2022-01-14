DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotorCity Casino Hotel, home to world-class luxury hotel accommodations, spa facilities, fine dining, live performance venues, and high-energy gaming, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. David Turner to Senior Vice President of Human Resources.
Dr. Turner joined MotorCity Casino Hotel in 2019 as Vice President of Human Resources, bringing with him nearly three decades of HR leadership experience. In his new role, Dr. Turner will focus on employee and labor relations, talent acquisition and development, and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.
"Our workforce plays a vital role in delivering best in-class experiences for our customers, and we're lucky to have David leading the charge," said John Policicchio, General Manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel. "David's experience and passion for workforce development will ensure we continue fostering the right environment for our world-class employees."
"Throughout my career, I've sought to encourage and inspire employees to foster growth," Turner said. "I'm certain that our efforts will take the organization to the next level, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."
A Detroit native, Dr. Turner has a Ph.D. in Human Capital Management from Bellevue University, a bachelor's degree in Human Resources from Eastern Michigan University, and a master's degree in Human Resources from Central Michigan University.
