DETROIT, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotorCity Casino Hotel, home to world-class luxury hotel accommodations, spa facilities, fine dining, live performance venues, and high-energy gaming, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Policicchio from Senior Vice President of Marketing to General Manager. Policicchio, who has held numerous marketing positions at MotorCity for more than a decade, has played a significant role in developing and implementing initiatives to enhance the guest experience including the popular Club Metro player loyalty program, the MYMotorCity app, and the recent opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino.
In his new role, Policicchio will oversee casino and hotel operations, including gaming, hospitality, marketing, workforce management, human resources and information technology. John will also oversee the exploration of new growth opportunities.
"John has helped create unique and exciting offers and experiences for our MotorCity Casino guests," said Bruce Dall, President of MotorCity Casino Hotel. "With John's background, talent and enthusiasm, and with his ability to develop strong business strategies, we will continue to innovate and provide our guests with the very best in high-energy gaming, dining and hospitality."
During his tenure at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Policicchio has overseen all marketing strategy and brand development and has been integral in the execution of business development projects and partnerships.
"This is an exciting time in the casino industry," said Policicchio. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our world-class employees, we have a very bright future at MotorCity Casino Hotel. I am grateful to have been a part of this team for the past 11 years and look forward to continuing to deliver best in class experiences to our guests."
A metro Detroit area native, Policicchio is a graduate of University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
About MotorCity Casino Hotel
Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally-owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, including a smoke-free gaming area, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high tech hotel and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit http://www.MotorCityCasinoHotel.com or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.
