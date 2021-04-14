NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What makes an effective landing page? First of all, you need to consider the features and goals of the landing page. For example, fill up a form, sign up for a newsletter, download an e-book, make a purchase and et cetera depending on your brand's marketing campaign. You also have to consider the tools used to design the landing page and the medium used for promotion along with your brand's marketing campaign. You do not need any magic tricks to create successful landing pages, all you need is the right elements.
Mott & Bow, a US e-commerce denim company, based in New York City, is one of the great example companies that just launched a new interesting landing page created by Neeta Rajchaiboon, a Thai designer who is currently working for this company. Since they are an e-commerce brand, their marketing campaign aims to drive more conversion rates to their website, thus the goal of their landing page is to maximize purchases. They have done a great job combining all the key elements for their new landing page, which leads to a higher potential to convert.
These key elements are:
- Headline and Copy: Mott & Bow's landing page has a clean and simple design reflecting the brand's distinguished spirit and easy to use for the users. They attract attention with their clear standout headline, point out the user's pain points, and use the sub-headline to explain the offered solutions to the audiences.
- Design: Mott & Bow adds high-quality visuals and leaves some white space between the important information to not overwhelm the users' experience and easy for them to digest the information. Since they are an apparel brand, they incorporate actual customer images to show customer satisfaction and style inspiration. Knowing which part has to be emphasized certainly gives the visitors an eye-pleasing result.
- CTAs: CTA (Calls to action) placement matters. The CTAs should be easy to reach for the users to increase the chance of converting. Mott & Bow placed three CTA on the landing page strategically. The first CTA on the top of the page to ensure that the users know what to do and added a second CTA in the middle of the page, following the benefits, to catch more leads. Then the last CTA at the bottom to provide ease to the users, and avoid them having to scroll up to find the top's CTAs.
- Social proof: The brand included press's logos and testimonials to add credibility to the brand and to build trust with the audiences, especially when the brand is new in the business. This way, people will be more open-minded because big companies acknowledge your brand.
