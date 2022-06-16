Bearizona Launched a Social Media Campaign, Inviting Participants to Name the New Kid
WILLIAMS, Ariz., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bearizona, a popular wildlife park devoted to providing homes for wild animals in need, announced today its mountain goat couple had a kid born May 23–just in time for Father's Day. The dad, Tom Brady, and mom, Serena Williams, were both named after The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) athletes.
Now Bearizona is launching a social media campaign inviting participants to name the kid. To cast your vote, visit Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.
"It's pretty cool to be able to see a mountain goat kid up close. In the wild, moms keep them high on rocky mountain ledges, which could make them difficult to see," said Bearizona Drive Thru Supervisor Erica Parlaman. "Our animals are currently in full swing of baby season here at Bearizona–just like those in the wild. So if you find a baby animal in the wild, leave it alone. Its mom is almost certainly nearby."
Rocky Mountain Goats are native to northwest North America, from Southern Alaska down to Washington, Idaho and Montana. They are excellent climbers and most at home on the side of cliffs. The new kid is already showing his dexterity by climbing all over his mom, Serena.
Bearizona is a 158-acre facility accredited by the Zoological Association of America and is currently home to 39 black bears and many other species of North American wildlife. The drive- and walk-through park's mission is to rescue wild animals in need of new homes and promote conservation by inviting visitors to view wildlife in spacious, natural environments. Since it was founded in 2010, Bearizona has fast-become a must-see attraction when visiting the Grand Canyon's South Rim or driving through Northern Arizona. It was voted among the top three wildlife parks by the annual USA Today Readers' Choice Awards twice in the past three years.
To see the healthy goat family, visit Bearizona or check out http://www.bearizona.com for more information.
About Bearizona
Bearizona is a drive- and walk-through wildlife park south of the Grand Canyon in Williams, AZ, near the intersection of Historic Route 66, Interstate 40 and Highway 64. The park's mission is to rescue wild animals in need of new homes and promote conservation by fostering memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in natural environments. Bearizona invites guests to take a scenic, three-mile drive through packs and herds of wild animals followed by a leisurely stroll through Fort Bearizona, where additional animals can be seen beneath the towering ponderosa pines of Coconino National Forest.
Media Contact
April White, Bearizona, 1 323-216-8589, april@bearizona.com
SOURCE Bearizona