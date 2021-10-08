SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Movella™ announced today the appointment of Steve Smith as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 4, 2021. Steve will drive the financial strategy and investor relations for Movella. The company recently announced its new brand with a mission to digitize movement so that people can extract meaning and impact positive change by providing intelligent solutions for sensing, capturing, and analyzing motion and states of being. Movella products accelerate innovation in entertainment, sports, health, and industrial markets.
Steve has over 25 years of senior management experience and has a track record of rapidly increasing shareholder value. He most recently served as EVP and CFO for Inseego Corp (Nasdaq INSG) as part of the turnaround team, where he was instrumental in increasing the market cap of the company from $50M to $1.5B. Prior to Inseego, he served as a financial consultant with a number of software-as-a-service and medical device businesses, and as interim CFO of TetraVue Inc., a developer of high definition 4D LIDAR technology. He also served as CFO and Head of Operations for Micropower Technologies, a private equity backed business engaged in the development and sale of platforms enabling extreme low-power wireless video surveillance systems. Earlier in his career, he served as President of XiTron Technologies, a development stage biotech firm that was sold to ImpediMed Ltd, a publicly-traded medical device company, and as SVP and CFO of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, a Nasdaq listed semiconductor company.
"I am pleased to welcome Steve to our executive team," said Ben Lee, Movella CEO, "His deep financial and business experience in SaaS and health technology will be instrumental as we continue to transform Movella. Steve's track record of success as a public company CFO will prepare Movella for our next phase of growth."
"I am thrilled to join the Movella team," said Steve Smith, "Movella's new brand and mantra of 'bringing meaning to movement' resonates with my personal mission. I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for all stakeholders."
About Movella
Movella™ is a full-stack hardware, software, and data analytics company created by the consolidation of mCube, Xsens, and Kinduct. Movella is a global innovator of advanced technologies and products that sense, capture and analyze all aspects of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, sports, health, and industrial markets by capturing and transforming movement data into meaningful and actionable insights. Working with the leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, NBC Universal, Netflix, Daimler, Siemens, and over 500 sports teams, we are creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, visit https://www.movella.com.
