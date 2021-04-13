FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for motion designers and visual effects artists, is pleased to announce the release of an update to Moves by Maxon for iOS devices. Moves by Maxon capitalizes on the emerging technology of Apple's AR-Toolkit, which enables users to capture facial motion and whole body movement; enabling artists to bring motion sequences into Cinema 4D with limited technical effort. Moves by Maxon was released in early 2020 and has become quite popular among Cinema 4D users. In this latest updated release several optimizations have been implemented to make the app more stable and user-friendly. Most notably, Moves by Maxon now includes simplified connectivity to Cinema 4D S24 via automatic network discovery, removing the previous need to scan a QR Code image or manually configure the IP address of the machine running C4D.
Moves by Maxon is immediately available from the Apple App Store and is compatible with iPhone® XR, iPhone® XS, iPhone® XS Plus, iPhone® 11, iPhone® 11 Pro, iPad Pro® (3rd Generation). This new version of Moves by Maxon will work with Cinema 4D R21+ but the ability to transfer content to C4D without the need for a QR code of IP address configuration, requires C4D Subscription Release 24.
About Maxon
Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.
Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.
Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.
