ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and Movies Anywhere™ announced the arrival of the Movies Anywhere app on LG Smart TVs (2017-2020 webOS models1), led by the critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs. Movies Anywhere lets users enjoy their favorite purchased or redeemed digital movies combined in one simplified, personal collection. LG is the first TV manufacturer to offer the streaming app, allowing users to bring together more than 7,900 digital movies, including new releases and classic films.
Movies Anywhere is the simplest way for users to bring their favorite digital movies together from across different digital retailer accounts, all in one place. No other service provides this benefit across so many studios, platforms and digital accounts. Additionally, with the recent announcement of the Screen Pass beta, Movies Anywhere has made it easier for users to share their love of movies with other movie fans in a seamless, innovative way.
Movies Anywhere brings together movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The app enables consumers to sync their digital retail accounts including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV, and build their movie collection in seconds. With the Movies Anywhere app, in addition to streaming movies on LG Smart TVs, users can stream or download on LG smartphones, and a wide array of other devices at home and on-the-go; as well as through popular browsers. For more information, please visit MoviesAnywhere.com or download the app.
Acclaimed for its ability to accurately reproduce colors and filmmakers' creative visions, LG OLED TVs set the standard for a true cinematic experience in the living room. With support for the new Dolby Vision IQ high dynamic range capability and the UHD Alliance's Filmmaker Mode,™, LG OLED TVs display movies exactly as their creators intended. And with the intuitive webOS smart TV platform, the new LG OLED and LG NanoCell 4K and 8K UHD TVs provide easy access to high-quality content from the world's top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Disney+, Movies Anywhere, Netflix and LG Channels to name a few. LG OLED TVs also feature Dolby Atmos®³ delivering powerful, moving audio that seems to flow all around you.
LG Smart TVs are available at LG-authorized retailers nationwide. For more information visit lg.com.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence.
About Movies Anywhere
Movies Anywhere offers a library of over 7,900 digital movies, including new releases, and old favorites, and the user experience will continue to grow as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Consumers may also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray Discs™ and DVD packages from participating studios: just look for the Movies Anywhere logo, redeem the code then instantly enjoy your movie.
1 Running the webOS platform version 3.5 and higher