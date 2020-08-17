BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIES ANYWHERE today announces that DIRECTV will be joining its robust digital retailer family*, providing another way for users to bring their favorite digital movies together from across different digital retailer accounts and platforms, all in one place.
MOVIES ANYWHERE is celebrating DIRECTV's launch with a limited-time promotion. Beginning today, and running through September 9, 2020**, new and existing registered MOVIES ANYWHERE users can choose a complimentary digital movie to add to their collection when they connect any digital retailer to their MOVIES ANYWHERE account for the first time. Users will get their choice of one Warner Bros. digital movie from five available in up to 4K resolution: Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, The Meg, The Matrix and Crazy Rich Asians.
MOVIES ANYWHERE brings together users' movie collections from across beloved Hollywood studios, digital retailers, devices, platforms, and now DIRECTV. Additionally, MOVIES ANYWHERE recently launched a new co-viewing feature, which enables users to Watch Together via an easy-to-use synced experience across devices. This feature is fully integrated into MOVIES ANYWHERE's 10-foot platforms, a key differentiator which makes co-viewing easier than ever. MOVIES ANYWHERE also recently launched a feature in beta, SCREEN PASS, which allows users to share their love of movies with family and friends.
"With consumers spending more time at home, MOVIES ANYWHERE will be a welcome addition for our DIRECTV subscribers," said Tim Gibson, vice president, video and application marketing. "Along with the limited-time offer for a complimentary digital film, we hope this makes it even easier for customers to enjoy a night-in at the movies."
"We are thrilled to be able to expand our availability within the Pay TV ecosystem with the addition of another one of the nation's largest providers," said Karin Gilford, general manager, MOVIES ANYWHERE. "We know DIRECTV subscribers are passionate about movies and will benefit from MOVIES ANYWHERE's ability to bring their favorite movies together. Now, they can access their collection across a multitude of devices using the MOVIES ANYWHERE app or the DIRECTV platform, regardless of where they initially purchased or redeemed."
* FOR DIRECTV SUBSCRIBERS: Registration with MOVIES ANYWHERE, linking with DIRECTV account, and compatible internet connected DIRECTV equipment required. Movies must be purchased from a digital retailer participating in MOVIES ANYWHERE, format must be HD or higher and available on DIRECTV. MOVIES ANYWHERE is open to US residents 13+.
** Offer subject to change. Other restrictions apply. See MoviesAnywhere.com/DIRECTVOffer for full details
About MOVIES ANYWHERE
Your Movies, Together at Last.TM MOVIES ANYWHERE lets you enjoy your favorite purchased or redeemed digital movies combined in one simplified, personal collection. MOVIES ANYWHERE brings together movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. MOVIES ANYWHERE offers a library of over 7,900 digital movies, including new releases, and old favorites, and the user experience will continue to grow as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Using the MOVIES ANYWHERE app and website, consumers can connect their MOVIES ANYWHERE account with participating digital retailers and enjoy their favorite digital movies across multiple devices and platforms. Participating digital retailers include Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV and DIRECTV. Consumers may also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray Discs™ and DVDs from participating studios: just look for the MOVIES ANYWHERE logo, redeem the code, then instantly enjoy your movie.
