WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a year of closure in 2020 due to the pandemic, the U.S. Navy Memorial is back and holding Movies on the Memorial at Navy Memorial Plaza. In partnership with Northrop Grumman and USAA, Movies on the Memorial creates an opportunity for the public to enjoy themed films on the Navy Memorial plaza while they "Honor, Recognize, and Celebrate" the men and women who serve. Movies on the Memorial has been a proud tradition of D.C. for years, holding the fun family friendly event in the heart of the nation's capital for all to enjoy. In the past, such movies like Top Gun, A Few Good Men, Flags of our Fathers, and more have all been showcased in the heart of Navy Memorial Plaza. A list of the 2021 movie lineup is below.
All are welcome to the Movies on the Memorial where you can grab a blanket or chair and relax under the stars with the Lone Sailor on Thursday evenings at a summertime series of Navy-themed films that pay tribute to our rich maritime heritage. We have selected the ultimate lineup, from classics like South Pacific to crowd favorites like Behind Enemy Lines, for film lovers & naval enthusiasts to enjoy on our spacious outdoor plaza. Go to NavyMemorial.org/programs-movies-on-the-memorial for more information on movie showings and other programs.
Film Schedule:
8 July | A Few Good Men
15 July | Midway
22 July | South Pacific
29 July | Tora! Tora! Tora!
5 August | Top Gun
12 August | Proud
19 August | The Sullivans
26 August | American Sniper
2 September | Hunt for the Red October
9 September | The Caine Mutiny
16 September | Captain Phillips
30 September | Men of Honor
The US Navy Memorial is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services, past, present and future, and to Inform the public about their service. The Navy Memorial is located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20004.
