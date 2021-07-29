NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 429 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coffeetown, or 7 miles northwest of Allentown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Harmony, Alpha, Walnutport, Topton and Ferndale. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 51 and 73. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 46 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern New Jersey...and eastern, southeastern and northeastern Pennsylvania. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH