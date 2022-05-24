The company's top-notch custom content development services address customer's specific and unique L&D requirements.
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPS Interactive, a global leader in learning solutions, has been identified as one of the Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies by Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. This prestigious ranking recognizes MPS Interactive as one of the best and most innovative providers of custom content development services.
To meet the heightened need for agile learning processes and highly engaging content among its clients, MPSi retooled and refined its content development strategies, experiential learning roadmaps, and interactive content. As a pioneer in customized content development, MPSi has proven expertise in learning design, content authoring, and the development and deployment of interactive features such as WBTs, simulations, games and Gamification, video based learning, micro learning units, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and experiential learning.
"We are delighted to be named on this Top 20 prestigious list by Training Industry, where we have featured for over 10 years now. This recognition testifies to our efforts and commitment in creating cutting-edge, innovative, and impact-oriented content for learning and development," said Rajesh Jumani, Global Chief Revenue Officer at MPS Interactive. "Our ability to address specific business needs of clients and deliver custom solutions that meet or exceed performance objectives make our engagements successful and impactful."
"This year's Custom Content Development Top 20 offered quality unique solutions by developing customized training for all business training needs," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These providers developed engaging learning experiences for their learners, enabling organizations to have more effective training with the service offerings, such as curriculum design and project management, processes from learning strategy and train-the-trainer, and gamification services to keep their content engaging."
Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training and learning services and technologies.
"The emerging companies chosen for our Custom Content Development Watch List create a learning environment with their comprehensive solutions to align with business objectives," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies create this learning environment through developing engaging content with the latest learning technologies in gamification, eLearning, and virtual training."
About MPS Interactive
MPS Interactive is a leading provider of eLearning solutions and platforms. MPSi serves over 100 Fortune 500 companies by offering a spectrum of solutions in experiential learning, eLearning content development, consulting, and learning technologies and platforms. MPS Interactive is synonymous with high-quality learning content that combines engaging learning and visual design while strongly focusing on meeting a client's learning objectives. Having won over 230 international awards and recognitions, MPSi is known for its innovative serious games, simulations, and immersive learning solutions.
MPS Interactive relies on its effective consulting and instructional design capabilities along with strong visual and technical competencies to execute its services. A trusted partner of its clients for the last thirty years, MPSi is constantly innovating and introducing technologically advanced and exciting ways for organizations to reimagine learning. To know more, visit https://www.mpsinteractive.com.
