NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPS Interactive, a global leader in learning solutions, has been identified as one of the Top 20 Learning Services Companies by the Training Industry, a trusted source for information on learning services. Training Industry generated the list of companies that provide a range of learning solutions to clients. This prestigious ranking recognizes MPS Interactive as one the best and most innovative providers of learning and training services and technologies today.
The appearance of MPS Interactive on the Training Industry list also demonstrates the success of MPS Interactive's successful execution of end-to-end learning and training requirements for its clients and customers. The company's award-winning managed learning services address the entire lifecycle of customers' learning and development (L&D) requirements while improving agility and delivering measurable values. MPS Interactive's services adapt cutting-edge modalities and interactivity to deliver an immersive learning experience to its clients and customers.
"We are delighted to be featured among the list of illustrious companies," said Rajesh Jumani, Global Chief Revenue Officer at MPS Interactive. "MPS Interactive employs CERT (Comprehend, Evaluate, Recommend and Transform) methodology to conduct a study of the current and desired state of learning needs, competencies, and skills across the various functions and job roles and recommend comprehensive remediation measures and roadmaps to its customers. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to work beyond the boundaries of achievable capacity to achieve favorable outcomes."
"We're kicking off our new Learning Services category with an innovative group of organizations that provide all-around learning services. Our first Top 20 Learning Services award winners offer end-to-end and focused learning solutions with exceptional services to help create the best learning solution for any organization," said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies offer comprehensive solutions to help the client organizations custom create their curated learning solution through content creation, learning technologies/strategies, administrative tools, delivery and more."
Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.
"The companies chosen for our Learning Services Watch List also offer strong and capable solutions to meet the needs of the market," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. "These providers represent innovative capabilities that provide their customers unique learning services that bolster their companies' L&D capacity and effectiveness."
About MPS Interactive
MPS Interactive is a leading provider of eLearning solutions and platforms. MPSi counts over 100 Fortune 500 companies as its clients and offers a spectrum of solutions in experiential learning, eLearning content development, consulting, and learning technologies and platforms. MPS Interactive is synonymous with high-quality learning content that combines engaging learning and visual design while strongly focusing on meeting clients' learning objectives. Having won over 230 international awards and recognitions, MPSi is known for its innovative serious games, simulations, and immersive learning solutions.
MPS Interactive relies on its effective consulting and instructional design capabilities along with strong visual and technical competencies to execute its services. A trusted partner of its clients for the last thirty years, MPSi is constantly innovating and introducing technologically advanced and exciting ways for organizations to reimagine learning. To know more, visit https://www.mpsinteractive.com/
