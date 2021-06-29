MADISON, Wis., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Though new to the scene, MPX Dev has already established an impressive list of customers in industries such as credit card processing, financial services and they provide support one of the largest third-party benefit administrators in the country.
This cutting-edge software development company delivers IT Cloud Development, Software Project Development (Multi-platform Mobile Applications, Full-scale Web Systems), and Resource Augmentation and helps businesses take their ideas to the next level.
MPX Dev is unique in that their talented software developers take ambitious ideas and technology needs through the finish line without hiring on full-scale software developers. The MPX Dev team has years of experience and a highly trained staff trained to rapidly deliver any type of development project in any industry.
"The goal at MPX Dev is to make your business better by delivering software solutions that accelerate sales and reduce manual processes. Our team is built to deliver end to end solutions that take the complexity out of building software and allow you to focus on what you do best." Director of MPX Dev, Stephen Rousey. "We are taking on the software challenges so businesses can run more effectively, efficiently and assertively."
The company offers cloud-based solutions with a personalized approach to deliver premium and specialty solutions to any business. With services backed by the latest technological advances, groundbreaking technology allows MPX Dev the ability to take business endeavors to the 'cloud' seamlessly.
Media Contact
Bruce Stein, TASC, +1 608 268-8807, (800) 422-4661 8807, bruce.stein@tasconline.com
SOURCE MPX Dev