DALLAS, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group CEO, Das Nobel, announced today that the MTX Health Monitoring and Control Application will be provided to K-12 Public School Districts across the United States for free, a $500,000 value. By providing the application to school districts, it will flatten the curve of the disease and help prevent an overload on our healthcare systems. The application is currently being used by state and local government agencies, health officials, and airports to provide real-time insights in predicting at-risk communities, disease growth rates, and monitoring the rapidly spreading Coronavirus pandemic.
Das Nobel says, "We want our K-12 school systems to have the necessary technology resources immediately to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. Free access to this application will provide school administrators the ability to engage remotely with parents, teachers and staff, monitor any potential symptoms and alert medical teams of a potential coronavirus exposure, ultimately encouraging staff, teachers or children to stay home if they exhibit any symptoms."
The app provides a centralized monitoring and control system that enables actionable insights to mobilize the necessary resources quickly while adhering to all the required government data privacy and security laws, including HIPAA compliance.
Schools will immediately be able to benefit from the application's features and can be up in running in less than 24 hours. Benefits include:
- Providing parents and staff an easy-to use mobile enrollment consent form
- Communicate automatically with a two-way SMS texting feature to identify symptoms early and notify families and staff when to stay home
- View status of individual health in real-time through a visual dashboard
"Children and student safety is important for all of us at MTX and we are proud to play a significant part in this fight. Our MTX Innovation Team is rapidly deploying health monitoring and control applications across the country. We strongly believe that our public schools will immensely benefit from having free and rapid access to this application to contain this pandemic," said Das Nobel, CEO of MTX Group. "Our families have a special place in our hearts at MTX. Earlier this year, we announced a full 1 year paid maternity leave for our employees. This is just another step forward in how MTX combines our innovative mind-set with our family-focused culture."
About MTX
MTX Group, Inc is a global cloud technology partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick Artificial Intelligence platform and has deep expertise in the public sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.
For media inquiries and to learn more about how MTX is providing innovative transformative solutions to help limit the spread of contagious diseases, please reach out to info@mtxb2b.com.