TIANJIN, China, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The special exhibition of "Mucha Pioneer of Art Nouveau" (hereinafter called "Mucha Exhibition") is an exhibition launched by Tianjin Art Museum at the end of last year. Due to the epidemic of corona virus, Tianjin Art Museum has been closed since January 24, causing this special exhibition to be closed to visitors. Recently, however, Tianjin Art Museum launched the "Mucha Network Exhibition" on the WeChat platform with a combination of pictures, text, and videos. It is very popular and can allow people to experience the "poems and distance" during the epidemic from their mobile phones.
The "Mucha Exhibition" is co-sponsored by Tianjin Art Museum and National Museum of Arts and Crafts in Prague, Czech Republic. It displays more than 100 exhibits created by the representative of the "Art Nouveau" and the master of Czech art, Alfons Mucha. These works, launched on December 17, 2019, show Mucha's unique aesthetic style and reflected his profound influence. Tianjin Art Museum also launched a number of cultural and creative products in the exhibition hall and held a series of cultural activities such as lectures and concerts, which had been widely praised by the audience.
In order to meet the audience's desire to view the exhibition, Tianjin Art Museum officially launched the "Mucha Network Exhibition" on WeChat, Weibo and other platforms on February 18. This online exhibition is not only based on the display of common pictures and text resources. In particular, it also contains the commentary videos which were recorded by interpreters of the special exhibition in the exhibition hall. In addition to the introduction of Mucha's life in the first issue, it has subsequently launched exhibitions of Mucha's masterpieces such as Gismonda, La Traviata, Medea, and Tosca. Each issue of the video has a corresponding exhibit commentary, which can help to bring the audience to the immersive experience.
Tianjin Station is the last stop of the "Mucha Exhibition" in China. The original plan was to ship these works of art directly to the Czech Republic after the exhibition is completed. The concern of the audience is whether the "Mucha Exhibition" can be postponed properly. Tianjin Art Museum is currently coordinating with the Czech side on this issue.