SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced its continued solutions innovation with MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare, a set of prebuilt APIs and integrations to unlock critical external public health data and common electronic health record (EHR) systems like Epic and Cerner. More than ever, organizations need to securely connect data — no matter where it resides — with critical systems and external sources, such as public health status and government policy. MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare joins the company's existing set of integration solutions and resources, available in a public marketplace of prebuilt APIs and integration assets designed to help organizations unlock and connect data faster. With reusable APIs and integrations, organizations can save time, money and resources by building on proven best practices and leveraging prebuilt templates. The new MuleSoft solutions allow organizations to quickly and easily deliver connected experiences, inform safe return-to-work strategies, and accelerate digital transformation in the new normal.
"COVID-19 has challenged our technology teams to move quickly and address emerging patient needs," said Jeff Lambert, Executive Director Digital Business Solutions, Piedmont Healthcare. "API-led connectivity is central to our IT strategy to create a single, comprehensive view of patients and to continue providing the highest possible level of care as we continue to address COVID-19 and beyond. With MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, we have a solution like Accelerator for Healthcare that can be quickly implemented to manage patient data across two systems and easily integrate EHR data into Salesforce Health Cloud."
Unlock healthcare data and deliver connected patient experiences, faster
COVID-19 has placed an unprecedented strain on the global healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare IT teams are working around the clock to deliver projects that typically take months to complete in a matter of days or weeks. These new and increasing demands include supporting high volumes of patient intake calls and surfacing the right information to provide better care to COVID-19 patients. These projects are often hampered by long-standing integration challenges – including siloed patient records, inconsistent data sources and an overall lack of interoperability of health information systems to work together across organization and technology boundaries.
Available in June 2020, MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with prebuilt APIs, integration templates and best practices to help developers accelerate delivery of urgent healthcare projects and create connected patient experiences. The solution allows healthcare providers to:
- Create a 360-degree view of patients: By surfacing real-time EHR patient demographic, condition, allergy and encounter data into Salesforce Health Cloud, hospital call center agents can get a 360-degree view of patients and easily access information needed to route COVID-19 patients for follow-up, reduce long wait times to address high call volumes, and address calls with empathy by fully understanding a patient's care journey.
- Facilitate COVID-19 care and contact tracing: Healthcare organizations can easily and securely share necessary patient information surfaced through Salesforce Health Cloud with public health agencies. The agencies are then able to use the real-time data to conduct follow-up with patients in quarantine to provide additional care and reduce the likelihood of regional virus spread.
- Build Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-compliant APIs: Healthcare providers and payer developers now have the framework to build the required APIs and assist in meeting new FHIR-based API requirements for interoperability. Adhering to the new United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) requirements, these API specifications and broader FHIR Resources can be reused to accelerate the development of digital health solutions, assist in compliance and follow industry best practices for clinical data integration to third-party applications.
The Accelerator for Healthcare will also be available in the recently launched Crisis Response Developer Portal and in Anypoint Exchange, MuleSoft's public marketplace for connectors, integration templates, and prebuilt APIs.
Bring critical data together to return to work safely and accelerate digital transformation
In addition, MuleSoft has released the following solutions and tools to help organizations respond quickly, increase agility, and scale to meet new and growing business demands:
- COVID-19 Data Platform ingests and aggregates data across public sources, including The New York Times, EUCDC and the COVID Tracking Project, and curates them into standardized data models that can be reliably used to make data-driven decisions, whether through visualizations or automations. Examples of what these data sources provide include daily updates on the number of cases at the state and county level, the number of positive and negative test results in the United States, and the number of new cases per day across the European Union. Powered by MuleSoft and Tableau, the public data is available as open APIs in Anypoint Exchange and within Tableau Public so that any developer or analyst can access and integrate crucial data into applications and build new visualizations.
- Accelerator for Work.com provides customers with prebuilt connectors, integration templates, and data mappings to quickly unlock critical employee data from HR systems, including Workday, and easily integrate it into the Work.com suite of solutions. Organizations can quickly and easily import and synchronize the employee data needed to inform safe return-to-work strategies.
"Organizations must unlock and act on data to stabilize, reopen and grow while ensuring the safety of customers, partners and employees. To keep pace with the digital transformation accelerated by the crisis, they also need to automate decisions that leverage that data across siloed systems," said Uri Sarid, CTO, MuleSoft. "Our customers have set themselves up to be agile by leveraging APIs as composable building blocks and reusing those assets to evolve incredibly quickly. With the new tools and resources we are announcing today to respond to the pandemic and beyond, organizations can continue to move faster to compose new experiences in days or weeks, rather than the months or years needed to build from scratch."
