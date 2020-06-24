MuleSoft Announces New Accelerator for Healthcare, Continues Innovation to Help Organizations Unlock Data to Stabilize, Reopen and Grow

MuleSoft Accelerator for Healthcare provides prebuilt APIs, integration templates and best practices to build connected patient experiences Crisis Response Developer Portal, COVID-19 Data Platform and Accelerator for Work.com help developers deliver critical projects faster and create safe return-to-work strategies CIOs from Deluxe, Indiana Department of Child Services, Piedmont Health and Pilot Flying J rely on MuleSoft to increase speed, agility and innovation at scale in the new normal