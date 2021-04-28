BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KultureCity announced that multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Band Imagine Dragons will perform at the highly anticipated KultureBall 2021 on Saturday, August 21.
KultureBall is a night of celebration to promote accessibility, acceptance and inclusion for those with sensory disabilities. The annual gala is an opportunity to support inclusion, learn more about KultureCity's initiatives, and give back.
At this year's gala, KultureCity will also honor an outstanding citizen for his or her work in the community, an organization for their commitment to inclusion, and a certified venue that has gone above and beyond to ensure inclusion for all. The event is scheduled to take in Birmingham, Alabama.
KultureCity is a forward-thinking company that creates inclusive and positive environments for individuals challenged with sensory disabilities. This year, KultureCity is thrilled to announce that the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation will serve as the title sponsor. The Jaguars Foundation, alongside the Jaguars, Fulham FC and AEW, are committed to ensuring that live events support sensory inclusion and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.
"Creating events that are sensory inclusive is a pillar on which we continually build and grow our sports and entertainment companies," said Tony Khan, chief football strategy officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We're proud that our partnership with KultureCity will help to ensure that all fans feel even more welcome and safe at our events. On behalf of the Jaguars, Fulham and AEW, it's an honor to support the KultureBall and the example it sets for live events across the nation."
"AEW and KultureCity organized the first sensory inclusive professional wrestling event in the history of the sport nearly two years ago at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas," said Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of AEW. "It was truly heartwarming to see and it marked the beginning of my relationship with the incredible folks at KultureCity. We've since partnered on numerous initiatives with AEW, and I look forward to continuing to champion their important and inspirational mission."
Two members of the band, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, currently serve on the board of KultureCity. "My mother is a special education teacher, and growing up, I saw the gap in inclusion for those with sensory needs," said Daniel Platzman. "Through Imagine Dragons, I'm able to advocate for inclusion and ensure venues around the world are moving in the right direction. We're excited to perform at KultureBall and to support such a great cause!"
This will mark KultureCity's seventh annual gala. To date, previous galas have raised more than $1.5 million for the mission. "It has been truly amazing to see KultureBall become what it is today," Dr. Julian Maha, co-founder of KultureCity. "When we first started six years ago, we had 100 individuals attend and we raised funds to support families locally. Today, we are making an impact internationally, and thanks to Imagine Dragons, we will be able to impact several thousand lives."
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment. Venues can obtain this certification to be better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event.
Not only does the gala promote inclusion, it's also the first sensory inclusive gala in the nation. Sensory bags will be available for attendees to check out during the event and KultureCity's SAVE (sensory activation vehicle) will be available onsite to serve as a mobile sensory room.
With the health and safety of attendees in mind, tables will be physically distanced and grouped by travel parties. Health screenings will also occur upon entrance. Final protocols for the gala will reflect local and state requirements in place on the date of the event and be communicated to guests in advance of the gala.
For those interested in attending or sponsoring, please visit http://www.kultureball.com.
KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 650 sensory-inclusive venues in 4 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/ Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.
Believing that youth represent that community's future, the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation is committed to support programs benefiting economically and socially disadvantaged youth and families. For more than 26 seasons, the Jaguars Foundation have provided grants and programs toward key team and NFL initiatives including military and veteran support, women's health, youth football health and economic disparity. In 2020, the Jaguars Foundation, under the leadership of Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, contributed grants of more than $1 million toward COVID-19 relief and distributed more than 50,000 masks to first responders, medical staff, educators and nonprofit partners.
