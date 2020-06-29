NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, one of the leading public relations firms specializing in music and entertainment, announced today that it has signed multiplatinum musician, entrepreneur and activist Yo Gotti to its roster of athletes and personalities.
"Yo Gotti is one of the pre-eminent artists in the world and we're thrilled to work together on his personal publicity," said Didier Morais, Senior Music & Entertainment Director of Berk Communications. "While we've previously worked with Gotti in different capacities, we look forward to formally amplifying his story as an artist, executive, entrepreneur and activist as his PR agency of record."
Gotti is a critically-acclaimed hip-hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur that hails from Memphis, Tennessee. Over the course of his career, Gotti has released a slew of smash studio albums, mixtapes and singles, including "Down in the DM," "Rake It Up," and "Put a Date on It," and has collaborated with fellow heavyweights such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Megan thee Stallion, J. Cole, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled, among many others.
He is also the CEO of CMG, his music label imprint that boasts an impressive lineup of artists including MoneyBagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, 42 Dugg, etc. Additionally, he is a criminal justice reform advocate, having spearheaded multiple lawsuits against the Mississippi Department of Corrections on behalf of 180+ inmates that are suffering from barbaric prison conditions at Parchman prison.
Beyond music, Gotti owns Privé Restaurant – a luxury restaurant in his hometown of Memphis – and is an investor in FaZe Clan, a renowned esports organization that was profiled in the New York Times for its potential to "build a billion-dollar business."
"The Berk Communications team's PR counsel and strategy have been greatly appreciated," Gotti said. "I'm glad to formally partner with them and keep the momentum going."
About Berk Communications:
Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with a globally recognized reputation management division and expertise across a variety of consumer verticals including music and entertainment, sports, technology, travel, and food & beverage. Berk's client roster of category-leading brands includes PUMA, Roc Nation, National Football League, Comcast, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Lids, Israel Ministry of Tourism, REFORM Alliance, D'USSÉ, Narrativ, and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Van Jones, Michael Rubin, CC Sabathia, Todd Gurley, Robert Kraft, and Yo Gotti. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.