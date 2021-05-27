LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING THEATRE COMPANY BRINGS LA THEATER BACK IN A COVID FRIENDLY WAY THIS SUMMER… POOLSIDE.
LA's award-winning theater company, Lost Angels ("Killer Joe", "Bug") brings you the world premiere of POOL BOY. Presented poolside at a gorgeous home on Mulholland Drive with a spectacular view of Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills. This unique theater event will have a limited run - Saturdays and Sundays @ 5:15PM starting July 17th, 2021.
This covid-friendly outdoor event will be the first site specific play under the Lost Angels Theatre Company's banner. LATC (who won the 2005 Ovation award for Tracy Letts' Killer Joe) is once again teaming up with Director, Scott Cummins (Killer Joe, Bug), and will mark their third collaboration. Cummins won the Ovation Award for his direction in LATC's production of Killer Joe. Playwright Wendy Hopkins (Second City alum) penned this two-hander comedy, which features a cast of two Ovation award-winning actors, Laura Niemi (Killer Joe, Bug) and Pat Towne (Rock of Ages, Bronco Billy).
Set in Los Angeles during the 2020 pandemic, house sitter Glenn is looking after an elite home in the Hollywood Hills. Isolated and desperate for human contact, she attempts to make a connection with an atypical Pool Boy. Despite their contrasting personalities and rusty social skills, they forge an unlikely bond in a Covid colored world.
After an inconceivably odd year, LATC presents this unique theatrical experience as a love letter to the City of Angels, celebrating its art and beauty in a quintessentially Californian way – with the sun on our face.
