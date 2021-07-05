MUMBAI, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No Free Tracks by Jay Kila, K-Nav and NLYTN is the first Indian hip-hop EP to be released as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). It is a three track bilingual EP meant to spread awareness about the opportunity that the buzzing NFT space provides for artists: to take back control and gain financial freedom. With today's music industry still dominated by big labels and underpaying streaming services, making a living as an independent artist has become increasingly difficult. The EP was created in the spring of 2021, after a jam session where Jay Kila, K-Nav and NLYTN discovered their mutual interest in cryptocurrency.

The three tracks represent the journey of an artist to financial freedom: Matlab, a bass-heavy headbanger captures the anger at the system in place. Title track NFT represents the joy at the discovery of a new form of income, while Teen Patti finds stability through creation and risk taking. Each track has an accompanying NFT art piece that will be auctioned off as tokenized collectibles - available July 9th. The songs are currently available on streaming platforms.

