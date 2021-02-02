SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty invites K-12 administrators, instructors and educational support professionals to apply for a 2021 Music and Arts Grant if their performance, artistic, or classroom program needs funding.
Arts and music programs enhance students' critical thinking skills and creativity to improve concentration, motivation and confidence. With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on communities and schools, the arts are playing an even more critical role in helping children express themselves, connect with each other, process stress, and stay engaged in their new virtual/hybrid/socially distanced learning environment.
California Casualty understands the value of creative programs in education, and the challenge of securing funding for such endeavors. A Music and Arts Grant from California Casualty will help students access choir, band, dance, film, theater, computer arts and graphics or any K-12 curriculum that employs art for learning – virtually or in-person.
"The importance of the arts can't be overstated," said California Casualty AVP Brian Goodman. "It is a sincere honor to support our educators in providing more creative opportunities for students."
California Casualty wants to make sure as many students as possible get a chance to have a classroom art project, learn music, act in a school play, or hone their artistic talents, by providing $250 for under-funded programs.
Last year, 146 grants totaling $36,500 provided assistance for efforts such as:
- Buying paper and clay for visual arts students
- Purchasing new mouthpieces for band instruments
- Opera Guild mentoring for Jr. High opera performance
- Supplying a classroom art project break to rigorous curriculum
- To purchase basic arts supplies to be used with the science and math units of study to put the ARTS into STEM
California Casualty's Music and Arts Grant program receives applications year-round. To be considered for a 2021 award, educators at public K-12 schools can apply for a $250 Music and Arts Grant at http://www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com. Applicants must be a current member of the state NEA affiliate or one of the other participating educator associations including ACSA, CASE, COSA, KASA, NASA, UASSP, or UAESP.
Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been providing educators trusted auto and home insurance since 1951. As the endorsed benefit partner for educator and administrator groups across the country, California Casualty offers members exceptional rates, waived deductibles for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment options and free Identity Defense. Learn how to save by getting a quote at http://www.calcas.com, or by calling 1.800.800.9410.
Media Contact
Robin Freese, California Casualty, 719-532-8440, rfreese@calcas.com
SOURCE California Casualty