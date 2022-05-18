Experience Japan like never before – through music, food, culture and people. Featuring beloved Japanese stars like Travis Japan, Zeebra, Nulbarich, Minmi, and more!
LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA's first-ever Japanese music festival is preparing to bring people together on 6/11 (SAT) and 6/12 (SUN). The event will be action-packed with Japanese food, music, and culture. Something for everyone to enjoy!. With the goal of supporting Japanese and Japanese-American artists and spreading the love for Japanese music in the United States, Rising Japan MusicFest is an event organized and hosted by the creators of the OC JAPAN FAIR. Two outdoor stages will showcase Japanese and Japanese-American artists, while booths and other events including a bubble party featuring the Kawaii Crew will allow visitors the chance to experience Japanese music, culture, food, drink, and more – all at once!
Enjoy stand-up comedy, meet the maids from Arcane Maid Cafe, watch a dance performance, and see rising stars perform in person like boy band Travis Japan, Japanese legendary rapper Zeebra, and international singer Nulbarich.
Along with music, fans can enjoy shopping and a variety of Japanese food stands! Try authentic Japanese food from one of fifteen vendors, including Asahi, Itoen, and Shin-Sen-Gumi. Fans can also roam through Japan-inspired pop-up shops to browse a selection of goods and crafts. Sake and beer testing from some of Japan's most iconic brands will also be available.
Tickets will be sold both online at RJM's website (https://risingjapan-musicfest.com/) and at the door. VIP tickets are also available. RJM will donate a portion of the sales to charity organizations supported by the attending artists.
Dates and Time:
- 6/11 (SAT) 12pm～10pm
- 6/12 (SUN) 12pm～8pm
Where: Silverlakes Sports Complex (5555 Hamner Avenue Norco, CA 92860)
Ticket Tiers & Differences: VIP and normal ticket tiers will be offered. A one-day VIP ticket includes preferred parking, 2 t-shirts, 4 sake tasting tickets, 4 free beer tickets, 2 food tickets.
Regular ticket price does not include food, drinks, and parking. Save $5 dollars by purchasing online in advance. Save $10 dollars by purchasing a two-day pass.
Performers: Travis Japan, NULBARICH, MICRO from DEF TECH, MINMI, A PAGE UNTURNED, ZEEBRA, AYAKO, AILE, RAY KIRK (WITH SPECIAL GUEST BELLE), ROCCO808
