ATLANTA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sean Cassidy unleashes a powerful, intoxicating sound on the music industry in collaboration with rapper ATM Curly.
It has been said that "music hath charms to soothe a savage breast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak" (William Congreve). There is power in music. Power that makes us reflect, and sometimes, it just makes us want to get up and move. Such is the power in the music of Sean Cassidy of Timeless Group Ent. LLC. Sean is no stranger to the industry.
As an adolescent in Dayton, Ohio, Sean honed the narrative-led lyrics for which he has become known. His latest single release "Back to the Bag" not only features Sean's signature style but includes the rapping genius of ATM Curly, hypnotic music and professional production, all of which take this song to another level. With elements of alternative indie, hip-hop and R&B pop, "Back to the Bag" is certain to be a favorite on radio, both local and worldwide. This release is only the beginning and promises great success for Sean.
"Back to the Bag" follows Sean's release of the single "Tom Brady" and his sophomore album Prince Cassidy. Sean's 2016 debut, After Party OT, hit the scene hard with its traditional hip-hop and R&B melodies, but "Back to the Bag" showcases Sean's talent for uniting multiple genres to create his own unique sound. Sean collaborated on this song with ATM Curly, who is a powerhouse artist in his own right.
ATM Curly is seemingly everywhere. He is preparing to release "Bobby and Whitney" with Chavo and Seddy Hendrinx, and he has an upcoming single "Make It Home" with Brodie Fresh, as well as "Back to the Bag" with Sean Cassidy. ATM Curly's song "MVP" was sponsored by the NBA, and he has over 5 million streams and 85,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, which employs no marketing, no paid playlists, or ads, making his success all organic. ATM Curly's success results from consistent music drops of good music that listeners enjoy.
In addition to collaborating with ATM Curly, Sean has been collaborating with various other artists, adding a major publishing catalog under his musical umbrella. He is set to release "Energy," produced by Grammy-nominated Drumma Boy, and "Motion," with producer Bizzie Made.
Community is as important to Sean as music. He heads up the nonprofit Unlimited Health, which provides resources to various communities with an emphasis on mental health. Watch for big news from Unlimited Health as the organization partners with other Black entrepreneurs to bring awareness to the needs of Black communities across the country.
"Back to the Bag" brings a new, exciting reality to worldwide music lovers. Follow Sean to keep up on his music, touring schedule, and Unlimited Health.
