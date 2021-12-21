INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music Buzzz Podcast launched in 2021 and has featured 30 episodes of candid discussions with those who are and have been a fly on the wall in the music business including industry veterans representing the segments of Musician, Design and Live. The podcast is hosted by Dane Clark (drummer in the John Mellencamp band since 1996), Hugh Syme (world-renowned graphic artist who has created albums covers for Rush, Dream Theater, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Megadeth, Kiss, Whitesnake and more) and Andy Wilson (an entertainment executive and President of ELEVATE).
"This podcast has been an absolute thrill for me. Having the opportunity to talk to some of my heroes while also being exposed to new music and make new connections has been great," said Clark. "I can't wait for Season 2."
The Season 2 launch of Music Buzzz Podcast features a special one year anniversary episode with all three hosts interviewing each other about their collective experiences, challenges and projects from 2021 and what lies ahead in the new year. Clark has spent his year recording for the upcoming new John Mellencamp album, playing live shows and recording with The Dane Clark Band and getting ThunderSound Studio rolling again. Syme has been busy creating artwork for corporate clients and projects for Dream Theater, Joe Bonamassa, Gustavo Carmo, Rivers & Rust (featuring Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty), Graham Nash and more; and also hosted a gallery at AO5 in Austin, and released the expanded ART OF RUSH book. Wilson launched a brand new event and entertainment venture (ELEVATE Entertainment & Events) and has worked on more than 350 events in 2021 including major tours, sporting events and lifestyle projects.
"As the pandemic has continued we have all had to adapt and find new ways to create and connect. This podcast has allowed me to reconnect with some old friends and clients while also having the opportunity to truly be a fly on the wall and listen to so many unbelievable stories," said Syme.
Season 2 episodes are already in the works and will include another wide range of artists and stories including Carleen Carter, Fee Waybill (The Tubes), Todd Snider, Kristian Bush, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Elliott Murphy, Rodney Crowell, Mark Rivera (Billy Joel), Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) and all five members of The Immediate Family including Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel and Steve Postell. Additional 2022 guests will continue to be announced.
The Season 1 episodes feature a vast array of stories from musicians, industry executives and members and alumni of groups such as The E Street Band, Matchbox Twenty, Grateful Dead, Peter Frampton, Kansas, Whitesnake, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Huey Lewis and the News, Ozzy Osbourne, The Yardbirds, 38 Special, Genesis, Chicago, The Champs, Humble Pie, Candlebox, John Waite, Guided By Voices, Beck, Loverboy, Mr. Big, Styx, Quiet Riot, Grand Funk Railroad, Kiss, Van Dyke Parks, The Byrds and more.
"Our first season was fantastic. The unique blend and the experience that the three of us have in the industry from touring musician, to promotions and marketing to graphic design makes for endless, unique topics with our guests that they really seem to enjoy," said Wilson.
The podcast is released on a bi-weekly basis and can be heard on various platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, iHeart, at MusicBuzzzPodcast.com and is also a part of the Pantheon Network - Podcasts for Music Lovers. Each episode has continually charted upon release across the world including in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Holland, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and more. A library of all 30 Season 1 episodes is available now.
