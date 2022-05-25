Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master, 14x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 34x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist & Composer HERBIE HANCOCK on June 14 & 15 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. Music Icon Herbie Hancock joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for Herbie Hancock, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music Icon HERBIE HANCOCK visits Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club at 135 Congress Street for Four Historic Performances on June 14 & 15 at 7 and 9:30 P.M.. Herbie Hancock will be joined by 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter Terence Blanchard and Acclaimed Jazz Guitarist Lionel Loueke as well as Bassist James Genus and Drummer Justin Tyson.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is honored to welcome legendary musical force Herbie Hancock for these two nights—June 14 and 15 — in which he will perform four shows (an early and late performance both nights). The four shows mark one of Hancock's first club dates in years, and one of only three stops in the Northeast this summer. The Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club shows will come on the heels of performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Hancock, who has been bringing his musical prowess to stages worldwide since 1961, has not done a club show in a dozen years, which adds even more magic and prestige to these performances.
- "I am thrilled to be able to finally make it to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Hancock in a statement. "It's deeply important to me that rooms like Jimmy's continue to exist around the world."
Hancock—a 14-time GRAMMY® Award Winner— now in the sixth decade of his professional life, remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business, and music. In addition to being recognized as a legendary pianist and composer, Herbie Hancock has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960's.
As a member of the Miles Davis Quintet that pioneered a groundbreaking sound in jazz, he also developed new approaches on his own recordings, followed by his work in the 70's -- with record-breaking albums such as "Headhunters" -- that combined electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music. "Rockit" and "Future Shock" marked Hancock's foray into electronic dance sounds; during the same period, he also continued to work in an acoustic setting with V.S.O.P., which included ex-Miles Davis bandmates Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, and Tony Williams. Throughout his explorations, he has transcended limitations & genres while maintaining his unmistakable voice.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has also teamed up with Marriott's Wentworth by the Sea for an all-encompassing VIP package that includes lodging, transportation to and from the shows, dinner, and of course, the Wentworth's wonderful breakfast options. For more information about the package and to reserve a spot, call the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Box Office at 1-888-603-5299 or email boxoffice@jimmysoncongress.com.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
