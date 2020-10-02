The Spell Begins October 2 With The Halloween & Chill Playlist Featuring "We Only Come Out At Night" By The Smashing Pumpkins, "Spiderwebs" By No Doubt, The Cranberries' "Zombie (2020 Remaster)," "E.T." By Katy Perry And More! Cauldron of Goodies Also Includes Frank Zappa's 'Halloween '81' 6CD Box Set Concrete Blonde's "Bloodletting" And Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" Videos Remastered in HD; On October 9, Rob Zombie-Curated 'Halloween Hootenanny' Reissued On Colorful Vinyl