FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer rose to music stardom in the late '90s with her hit single "Crush," which sold 11 million copies worldwide and went #1 in 16 countries. But that was just the beginning for Jennifer, who has spent the last two decades of her career working with managers, promoters, publishers, agents, publicists, and entertainment lawyers throughout the industry. Her latest album, Starflower, honors the emotional and healing journey that brought her to where she is today. Now Jennifer is joining the Dark Horse Institute team as the newest Music Business Instructor!
"Jennifer brings an immense background to the Dark Horse Institute team. It's hard to replicate the industry experience she brings to the table. Being able to pass this understanding onto our students is indispensable." - Robin Crow
So what does this mean for Dark Horse Institute?
Dark Horse Institute opened its doors in 2011 as a way to provide "hands-on, real-world experience in the music industry" through its educational courses and programs. Priding itself on bringing first-rate teaching and instruction to students. DHI offers a robust selection of programs that include Audio Engineering, Composition and Songwriting, and Music Business.
Each department focuses on hiring the teaching talent needed to help students succeed in their post-education careers. The team has well over a century of collective experience in the music trenches. Jennifer's background centers on the business aspects of the music industry, which can sometimes be a complex area to navigate. Because of these complexities, welcoming Jennifer to Dark Horse Institute provides another invaluable asset to students moving forward.
"Working with Dark Horse Institute allows me the opportunity to share my 20 years music industry experience with the next generation of artists and executives, while enjoying the luxuries of their world-class recording studios." - Jennifer Paige
Dark Horse Institute couldn't be more ecstatic to welcome Jennifer to the robust team of teachers and faculty! Each member of the team fills a specific focus area and students will undoubtedly benefit from the career expertise Jennifer brings to DHI's program.
Dark Horse Institute empowers students to become job creators rather than job seekers. DHI is committed to delivering a transformative educational experience that will gives students the tools and resources needed to make a difference in their lives and the world. Learn more about Dark Horse Institute at https://darkhorseinstitute.com/.
Media Contact
Chris Davie, Sonority Group, +1 (404) 247-3529, cdavie@sonoritygroup.com
Cathy Baird, Dark Horse Institute, (615) 791.7020, cathy@darkhorseinstitute.com
SOURCE Dark Horse Institute