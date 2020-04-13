AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based philanthropy organization Music & Memories is proud to present a very special live stream concert for music fans and memory care communities across the nation on April 25 at 3:00 p.m. CST featuring musician Marc Broussard and benefiting Alzheimer's Texas. With this interactive event, Music & Memories hopes to provide much-needed entertainment and connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, not only for memory care residents, but for the caregivers who continue to serve diligently and selflessly during this time.
"We're on a mission to provide care and support to individuals with Alzheimer's, their caregivers and families in central Texas. It's the heartbeat of what we do and we simply can't do it alone," says Catherine Campbell, executive director of Alzheimer's Texas, which is also a sponsor and beneficiary of the event. "It's incredibly comforting to know that our neighbor and friend Marc Broussard is helping our community by donating tips directly to Alzheimer's Texas. We will get through this, together by being rocksteady."
Presented in partnership with other memory care communities nationwide, the event is sponsored by Sundance Memory Care, Traditions Hospice, Derek Steffen with Whorton Insurance Services, and Alzheimer's Texas. Musician Marc Broussard, who has been an advocate for the memory care community, will play requests from residents as part of his performance. Throughout the performance he will be accepting donations via Venmo from live stream viewers of the concert to benefit Alzheimer's Texas.
"Marc once told me you could only fall in love with a place once you've fallen in with good people there," says D. Matt Stanley, founder of Music & Memories and president and CEO of Sundance Memory Care. "Though we fully support the current social distancing guidelines in place, interacting with good people remains a priority for operators of memory care facilities, our residents and their families. With this Music & Memories live stream event, we're giving the world a reason to sing and dance again, while also championing forgotten generations and their caregivers alike."
"It's been a joy to work with Matt Stanley and Music & Memories over the last couple of years and we are excited to participate in this interactive Facebook live stream to further support the work of Alzheimer's Texas and companies like Sundance Memory Care," adds Broussard. "They work tirelessly on the front line to keep a vulnerable population safe, and that deserves much appreciation and applause as well."
Visit Marc Broussard's Facebook to stream the concert on Saturday, April 25, at 3:00 p.m. CST.
Music & Memories was founded in 2015 to produce live concert events benefiting Alzheimer's Texas, a nonprofit offering vital information, education, support and guidance for people with Alzheimer's disease and their family and friends. Sundance Memory Care Communities provide an innovative, engaging Montessori approach to dementia care for residents in Katy, Cypress, Cedar Park and Austin.