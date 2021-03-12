BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We closed the deal within days of the first phone call...we like to move quickly," said Parviz Omidvar, President of Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. "We streamline the process, especially because we know songwriters and artists sell their music catalogues and music royalties out of a need for immediate funding," he continued. "We were happy to be able to provide Pras with the ability to maximize his benefits from his years of hard work and sleepless nights." The deal includes a right-to-buyback in-the-near-future clause.
Pras Michel, most known for being a member of the Fugees, has also forged a successful solo career. His international hits include the albums Ghetto Supastar and Win Lose or Draw, his EP Wave Culture, and numerous singles, both as a lead and featured artist.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. provides established royalty earners with access to much larger sums of money than advances offered by most other companies. This allows music creators the financial capital to invest in new catalogues or other financial opportunities, or to simply enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.'s purchase and sale deals can be made with buy-back options, or can be limited to a fixed time period—customizable based on a royalty earner's needs.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. works with music royalties and music catalogues that earn from: PROs such as ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC; music publishers such as UNIVERSAL, WARNER/CHAPPELL, SONY/ATV, and BMG; as well as many record labels and distributors.
Applying is simple and requires basic information including hit songs and recent royalty statements. Please visit the brand-new website at http://www.MusicRoyaltyConsulting.com or call 323.655.5510.
"Every music royalty earner deserves financial freedom and music catalogue liquidity." - Parviz Omidvar, President.
